The sidearm pitcher has been a novelty of the game for years.
When a sidearm pitcher enters the game, people perk up and start to pay attention. It’s a sight to behold.
However, whenever one of Venice’s unconventional hurlers — senior Clay Callan or junior Jacob Faulkner — enters the game, hardly any Indians faithful bat an eye.
That’s because Venice pitching coach Jeff Callan first tried out the idea in 1999, and it’s been a mainstay of Venice baseball ever since.
“In ’99, Dana Dawley was the first one we had,” Jeff Callan said. “He was a hard worker. He threw strikes from over the top, but it just wasn’t good enough to pitch for us.
“The fall before, I said, ‘This is your chance if you want to pitch for us.’ And he worked hard on it and he pitched for us well in ’99 and went on to play in college.”
That initial success was all the motivation Callan needed to continue experimenting with sidearm pitching. While the Indians haven’t had a varsity sidearm pitcher every year since then, Callan said there has always been at least one in development.
For former Venice pitchers Cole Kragel and Cooper Hammond, throwing sidearm helped earn them scholarships to Virginia Tech and Miami, respectively.
“With Cooper, I remember the coaches making fun of me because I dropped him down (to sidearm) at 9 years old,” Callan said. “His mom called me and said, ‘He throws like a girl and it drives me crazy.’
“So we dropped him down and he did it for a long time and took his lumps. Even when he was a freshman here, we weren’t sure. Then all of a sudden, his junior year he figured it out.”
As Kragel and Hammond became some of the best pitchers to play at Venice, Callan only grew more confident in his decision.
So, current Venice sidearmers Clay Callan — Jeff’s son — and Jacob Faulkner — coach Craig Faulkner’s nephew — dropped their arm slots down to sidearm while they were still playing in Little League.
But with each pitcher spending much of his childhood at the Venice baseball field watching the success of pitchers like Kragel and Hammond, it didn’t take much persuading for them to make the switch, too.
“We had a few (sidearmers) here, and with me growing up at the field, it helped me a lot being around Cooper Hammond and Cole Kragel,” Clay Callan said. “I was always throwing with them and working out with them when I was younger.”
So far, the transition has been a success with Callan and Faulkner as well, with Clay being an SCF commit and Jacob already receiving interest from colleges.
Last weekend when the Indians traveled to Jacksonville to play in the Tour of Champions, the two pitchers got rare starts on the mound and excelled — with each pitcher throwing over four scoreless innings in two wins.
All of the advantages that come with throwing sidearm — a unique delivery, increased ball movement, an ability to hide the baseball longer — have helped the two become potent weapons for Venice out of the bullpen this season.
When they enter the game following a player who throws hard over the top like starters Orion Kerkering and Danny Rodriguez, the drastic change in pitching styles can take some getting used to for hitters.
“Batters will have to take a step back after seeing it,” Faulkner said. “I always have that first pitch advantage on people because they have to take a step back and go, ‘What just happened?’ That usually helps me out.”
Though both pitchers tried to go back to over-the-top pitching at one point, each hurt his arm trying to make the switch back and hasn’t strayed since.
As they continue to develop their abilities as pitchers and take their skills to the next level, there’s likely to be another Little Leaguer watching Callan and Faulkner throw — being inspired to carry on tradition of sidearm pitching at Venice.
And Jeff Callan will be there to continue coaching the craft. Even if he’s not quite sure how it’s been so successful.
“Sometimes I can’t figure it out,” Jeff Callan said. “Because I watch Clay and Jacob all summer and when we went to Jupiter with the Burn and won, they pitched against some teams they shouldn’t have pitched against. They just dominated them.
“It’s something that’s hard to figure out. Watching them, I’m like, ‘Why aren’t they hitting this?’ Maybe it’s because I’ve never hit against them, I don’t know.”
