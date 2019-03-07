Anthony Tripke, a former North Port wrestler now competing at Ohio Valley University, wasn't supposed to wrestle this season.
But when his redshirt got pulled, he had to quickly get down to weight and prep for the season.
Now he is doing something only two wrestlers before him have accomplished as he becomes the third wrestler in school history to qualify for the Division II Wrestling Championship.
"I got the text from my coach about a month before the season started," Tripke said. "I had to start getting ready like the next day."
Tripke had to cut from his walking around weight of around 145-150 pounds to 125. That meant two-a-day workouts — a three-mile run, then practice, then extra conditioning afterward. Tripke attributes his top-level conditioning to that period and having to get ready so quickly.
As a senior, Tripke went 11-8 and fought his way through postseason tournaments to get to this point. In the NCAA Super Region II, he had a last-second score to win the match 13-7 and qualify for Nationals.
"The last 13 seconds I took him down and put him on his back, which got me to Nationals," Tripke said. "I was excited. I jumped over and hugged my coach, just a great moment of excitement."
Tripke graduated from North Port in 2015, but the things he learned there haven't faded. It's the place he first found wrestling and the program that molded him into a state runner-up and future National qualifier.
"I'll never forget the recruiting day for the teams," Tripke said. "I was playing baseball at the time and Coach Kemble was like, 'You're never gonna grow any taller, but you can succeed in wrestling with your size.' They taught me to work hard and if you think no one is working harder than you, you're gonna feel confident when you go out there."
Nationals run today and Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. When he takes the mat, he's confident he can put on a good show.
"I have nothing to lose," Tripke said. "I'm gonna go in there and hopefully my hard work will help me. I have faith it will.
