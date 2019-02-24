Michelle Atherley has been recognized for her indoor track and field performance.
The Port Charlotte High School graduate was named the women's field MVP at the Atlantic Coast Conference indoor championship.
"Conference is always kind of a big deal," the University of Miami senior said Sunday after returning late Saturday from the meet in Blacksburg, Va. "It's always been a stepping stone to nationals."
Atherley won the pentathlon by finishing with 4,498 points, which ranks eighth in NCAA history and first in ACC history. "I don't really pay attention to most of the marks," she said about the point total. "I didn't know until the very end of the meet."
The top pentathlon total this year, it broke her previous conference championship and school marks. She won the pentathlon's 60-meter hurdles, high and long jumps, shot put and 800 run to collect the gold medal.
Her long jump of 20 feet, 5 1/4 inches was a personal best. "That came out of nowhere," she said. "I've worked really, really hard to get things down techniquewise."
In individual events besides the pentathlon, Atherley finished third in the high jump and fourth in the 60 hurdles.
She received a trophy for the MVP, a gold medal for the pentathlon and a bronze medal for the high jump. At a later date she will receive a ring for the team's title.
The athletes had Sunday off to rest and get treatment after the three-day conference meet. "I feel pretty good," she said. "I don't want to push my body too much."
She said the 800 run is the most taxing "because as a multi (athlete), I don't really train for the 800 per se. You kind of have to push your body to do it."
Next for Atherley is the NCAA indoor championship March 8-9 in Birmingham, Ala. "The competition is extremely high," she said. "I'm excited to compete because I haven't seen a couple girls. I hope to stay consistent."
Atherley completes her degree in May. But because the conference outdoor championship is at the time of the spring graduation ceremony, she walked during the fall commencement ceremony.
