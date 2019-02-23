FORT MYERS — Fort Myers center Chaniya Clark is the kind of player who can change the game all by herself.
On Friday, in the Region 7A-3 championship game against Charlotte, she changed the way the Tarpons played the game, and not in a good way.
The sophomore scored 17 points, had 12 rebounds and (conservatively) six blocks, and was less like a basketball center on defense and more like a hockey goalie, knocking everything away as Fort Myers rolled to a 50-37 victory in the Wave Cave.
For the Green Wave (15-9), it was their fifth consecutive regional title. For coach Chad Terrell, it’s his fourth Final Four in his four years as coach, along with his seniors.
“The feeling never gets old. Lakeland had become a second home to us and that’s a pretty good feeling,” Terrell said.
But for the Tarpons (22-7) it was tough sledding from the start as they couldn’t hit shots from the outside and when they were able to break the press, weren’t able to finish.
You can blame Clark for that, for when she wasn’t knocking their inside chances back at them, she was altering their shots and never allowing them to get into a rhythm.
“Clark is a great player and Fort Myers is a great team. You have to respect that playing on the road,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We thought they would pressure us and we did a good job handling it. We just couldn’t convert with Clark changing our shots and making things difficult in the middle.”
Charlotte hung in for a quarter, trailing 16-15, but couldn’t buy a shot in the second quarter, going six minutes without a point before Azuree Pascal hit a three to close to within 22-18.
That was the closest the Tarpons got, as Janay Outten hit a three for Fort Myers at the buzzer to make it 25-18 at the half, outscoring Charlotte 15-8 in the third quarter to pull away, then hold on as Riley Ludlam scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
“That buzzer beater really gave us momentum into the locker room. We went out in the second half and turned it up defensively,” Fort Myers coach Chad Terrell said. “Riley came up big for us in the second half. She hit timely shots, rebounded and played good defense.”
Tatum Hayes added 12 for the Green Wave, with Outten putting in nine.
For Charlotte, it was the end of the best season in school history, with 22 wins, first district title in 16 years, and its first ever regional final.
While the Tarpons lose six seniors, the future looks bright. Freshman Aryana Hicks, whose eight points led Charlotte, has star potential at point guard, while sophomore Bella Desjardins has a keen eye from behind the arc and Dylan Anthony can hold her own in the middle.
“We’ve had seniors who have been here since I got here who have done a great job and took on the task of a new coach,” Stephenson said. “We have some youth coming who can help us continue to get where we are.”
FORT MYERS 50, CHARLOTTE 37
Charlotte 15 3 8 11 — 37
Fort Myers 16 9 15 10 — 50
Charlotte (37): Hicks 8, Desjardins 7, Jackson 7, Moses 6, Pascal 6, Vicente 3. Totals: 13(3) 8-15 37.
Fort Myers: Chaniya Clark 17, Tatum Hayes 12, Riley Ludlam 10, Outten 9, Williams 2. Totals: 20(3) 7-14 50.
