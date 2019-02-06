Four Bobcats on to the college level
NORTH PORT — In front of a bustling, half-full auditorium at North Port High School, four student athletes sat behind a table on the stage with the Bobcat logos as a backdrop.
Beaming with excitement and pride, these athletes were realizing a momentous feat.
All together, Katelynn Hall, Mia Delapara, Bri Sepulveda and Colby Chippendale grabbed their pens and signed their national letter of intent to play collegiately next year.
Hall, a standout scorer for the girls basketball team, signed with Elmhurst College in Illinois to continue her hoops career.
Citing the family environment exhibited on her visits, she knew it was the place to go.
“It’s really relieving knowing that I’m signed and going to a place that really felt like home when I went to visit,” Hall said. “I love the coaches and the players and I wanted a smaller school. I’m really excited to be at Elmhurst for the next four years.”
Delepara will run track for Neosho County College in Chanute, Kan. She competed in the 100-meter dash, 4x100, long jump and triple jump at North Port. The hardest part of the process for her was making sure this was the right choice.
“I’m excited and glad it’s over,” Delapara said. “No more having to stress. I thank God for the opportunity and I’m glad that I have it. The hardest part was to make the right decision and not make the wrong one. This is the school that you’re gonna be at for at least two years.”
Sepulveda is currently on a tear in girls weightlifting as she travels to compete in the state weightlifting meet on Friday.
But before she left, she made sure to get this weight off her shoulders.
She will be lifting at Lindenwood University next year in Missouri.
For Chippendale, this feat was especially relieving because of how taxing the baseball recruiting process is.
Year round baseball, traveling from camp to camp is a must to get your name out there and the second baseman is happy to get the payoff by signing with Benedictine University in Illinois.
“It feels great,” Chippendale said. “Going to Benedictine, a great baseball program, I think we’re gonna have a lot of success there. Knowing I have a place to play at for the next four years feels great. I’ve played baseball for 13 years, it’s a passion and I love it.”
