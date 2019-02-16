This time last year, the Venice High baseball team was readying to begin its season — a year that would end with the Indians lifting the state championship trophy at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.
While coach Craig Faulkner and the Indians are gearing up for a run at a sixth state title, some of the players from last year’s championship team are starting to play for new teams in 2019.
In total, 17 former Indians will be playing at the next level this college baseball season, which just opened off in the first week of February.
Four of those former Indians — Mitch Donofrio, Justin Hanley, Chase Latchford and Reese Jackowiak — have made their college baseball teams as freshmen, and they’re already getting accustomed to life away from Venice.
Donofrio is starting for Eckerd College at third base, Hanley is on track to contribute, if not start regularly, for John Carroll University (University Heights, Ohio), Latchford is pegged as a starting pitcher for Park University (Parkville, Missouri) and Jackowiak has begun the season as a starting pitcher for Polk State College.
Mitch Donofrio
After spending four years playing third base for Venice, Mitch Donofrio is staying close to his roots at the next level.
Playing about an hour north of Venice, the college freshman is playing third base once again, and he said that his bat has elevated him to a starting role.
“I think my hitting was one of the things that they were impressed by,” he said. “My fielding was also solid. The other third baseman I’m competing against, we’re pretty even in the field, but I guess my bat stuck out. I hit a homer in one of our scrimmages toward the end of the year and my coach said he sees a lot of potential there, so I think that’s why they gave me the nod.”
Though the Venice High alum has just two hits through his first seven games in college, the talent and character that Donofrio showed his coaches in the fall as them excited for what’s to come.
“Mitch has been an exemplary member of our baseball team,” Eckerd coach Josh Beauregard said. “He is hard working, respectful, coachable, and an overall quality young man. He has proven to be reliable with his bat and has improved his defense throughout the fall and early spring.
“As for the future, I am confident he will become a natural leader on our team, and one of the key members we build around moving forward.”
Going forward, Donofrio would like to finish his career as a Triton as a .300 hitter, and win a national championship — even if it may be a stretch for a team that finished 22-27 last year.
Following the college season, the freshman third baseman will head up to Massachusetts to play in a summer league, which means he will be in for a 60+ game season — a far cry from the 30 or so games in the high school season.
However, he’s confident that his time at Venice has him well prepared.
Justin Hanley
Unlike Donofrio or Jackowiak, Venice alum Justin Hanley ventured far from home to chase his dream of playing baseball.
The corner infielder now resides in University Heights, Ohio, where he plays for John Carroll University. While he gets used to the shock of a cold climate and snow, Hanley has also embraced a change of position as well.
The freshman is slated to start at first base for John Carroll despite having little-to-no experience fielding the position before college.
“Up there, I’ve hit really well and your bat plays anywhere,” Hanley said. “They said they’d like me at first base. That was really nice to hear because I put in a lot of work over the summer at first and I never really played it much, just here and there. I mostly played third base.
“But I’ve always had a good bat so I knew I was going to have an opportunity to be one of the top tier guys. It’s made me really happy.”
While Hanley adjusts to the intricacies of playing first base at the collegiate level, he’s also spending time majoring in Economics, with a hope to one day work in the front office of a baseball team. After spending his time in high school in the IB program, working for Publix and playing varsity baseball, he’s ready for the challenge.
Chase Latchford
After spending most of his senior year at Venice playing second base for the Indians, Chase Latchford is another player making a position change at the next level.
Latchford, who grew up as mainly a pitcher, is getting back to his old ways at Park University after pitching just 14 innings for Venice in 2018.
With a go-to curveball and a fastball in the mid-80’s, the college freshman has cracked the starting rotation for the Pirates and is excited for his return to pitching.
He’s been working on building up his arm strength to gain the necessary endurance required to pitch deep into games by doing workouts such as throwing weighted balls and mimicking his delivery with weights strapped on to his wrist.
“Hopefully I’ll stay healthy and get a lot of innings in,” he said. “And maybe next year, I can become a top pitcher for the team.”
While Latchford works on getting accustomed to pitching again, he’s not giving up on his love of swinging the bat.
“We have a DH, but I’m working with my coach, trying to get him to let me hit for myself,” Latchford said.
As far as his coaches go, they’ve liked what they’ve seen thus far and hope that Latchford can turn into a reliable starter for the Pirates.
“Chase has a very good curveball that helps his fastball look better,” said Park coach Clint Culbertson. “He competed on the bump for us this fall. As with most freshmen, he will need to physically mature to reach his ceiling. We have high hopes for him.”
Reese Jackowiak
Months after pitching the final inning of the Indians’ 2018 state championship, Reese Jackowiak finds himself pitching again — and not too far from home.
The former Indian is now an Eagle for Polk State, about two hours up the road from Venice. Along with cracking the starting rotation, Jackowiak is already earning some valuable experience on the mound as the Eagles (6-6) began their season on Jan. 25.
Through four games, the freshman left-hander is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.
“Reese had a strong fall in the classroom and on the ball field,” Polk State coach Al Corbeil said. “He continued to develop on the mound and has a chance to display a four pitch arsenal.”
After bringing home the hardware in 2018, it’s not a shock that these former Indians are already off to quick starts with their new clubs.
And if Venice continues its tradition of developing collegiate talent, it won’t be long until another crop of freshmen will also be beginning the next stage of their baseball career.
