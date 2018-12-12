Four seniors get one more game with All-Star selection
The football season has been resurrected for four local athletes who were selected to play in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association's North-South All-Star Classic.
All seniors, Port Charlotte High center Caden Marcum, Charlotte running back Jayden Grant and kicker/punter Kenny Scribner, and Venice tight end Zach Fryar will all compete for the South team this Saturday at The Villages High School in Ocala.
"It feels awesome to be able to suit up one more time in high school and get to compete against the best of the best," Marcum said. "I hope to make myself better by going against really challenging opponents and just really enjoy the whole week and everything it has to offer."
The South team will be coached by Charlotte High's own Binky Waldrop, who is relieved that the selection process is over and is ready to get back to coaching.
"I'm excited about it," Waldrop said. "I was an assistant coach in this game six years ago when my son was a senior. We've put a lot of work in so we'll see. I think it'll be a lot of fun."
The team, made up of some of the top athletes across the state, has practiced all week at and are gearing up for what they hope to be a strong showing against the North squad. Waldrop said the dividing line for selection was I-4 running through Tampa, grouping Orlando into the North's territory.
Marcum recorded 28 pancake blocks this season for the Pirates as he lead the offensive line and opened holes for Port Charlotte's rushing attack, which gained 217 yards per game with 31 total touchdowns.
Grant was the leading rusher for the Tarpons, who made it to the second round of the 6A playoffs. He rushed for 604 yards with 10 touchdowns. Teammate Scribner was a solid kicker for the Tarpons, but will be utilizing his punting skills in the all-star game. He averaged over 43 yards per punt.
"Being selected to play in the all-star game means a whole lot to me," Scribner said. "Over the past few years I’ve been putting in hard work on and off the field to strive to be a better kicker. Hearing from coach Waldrop that he was electing me to play out of all the kickers in the area defiantly made me a bit more confident in myself."
Scribner and Grant get the added bonus of playing for their coach one last time. What might not mean much to some, means a great deal to these two.
"It’s a real pleasure to be selected in this game and it means a lot to get to play one more game of high school ball," Grant said. "Its pretty cool to have my high school coach as my all-star team coach and be around him because he knows what type of player I am and what I can do so it’s a good advantage."
Also selected was Fryar, who helped the Indians reach the 7A state semifinal this year and win a state championship last year. Fryar caught 28 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns this season.
The 64th edition of the North-South classic will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday at The Villages High School.
Email Jacob Hoag at Jhoag@sun-herald.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
