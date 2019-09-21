Port Charlotte's Devin Hunter blocks a Sarasota field goal during Friday nights game at Sarasota High School. Hunter's block switched the momentum of the game and gave the Pirates a 14-6 half time lead. Sun Photo CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte running back Ashar Thomas (4) celebrates his first quarter touchdown with Jay Arias (18) against Nova at Charlotte High School on Friday, September 20, 2019. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte running back Jeremiah Harvey (24) carries during against Nova during the second quarter at Charlotte High School on Friday, September 20, 2019. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte wide receiver Freddie Fletcher (2) makes a reception and breaks a tackle during the second quarter at Charlotte High School on Friday, September 20, 2019. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte linebacker Malakai Menzer (6) sacks Nova quarterback Zach Robinson (13) during the second quarter at Charlotte High School on Friday, September 20, 2019. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Sun Photo CHRIS BLAKE
Chris Blake Christopher G Blake
Port Charlotte's Devin Hunter tackles a Sarasota player behind the line of scrimmage during the first half of Friday night's game at Sarasota High School. Sun Photo CHRIS BLAKE
Chris Blake Christopher G Blake
Chris Blake Christopher G Blake
Port Charlotte's Solomon Luther intercepts a pass intended for Sarasota's Travis Tobev during the second quarter of Friday night's game at Sarasota High School.
Chris Blake Christopher G Blake
Port Charlotte's Ja'nyrein Washington breaks past a Sarasota defender to score the Pirates first touchdown of Friday night's game at Sarasota High School. Sun Photo CHRIS BLAKE
Chris Blake Christopher G Blake
Venice defenders bring down Riverview running back Trayvon Hall in the first quarter of Friday night's home game. Sun Photo JUSTIN FENNELL
Venice coaches react to Riverview High School putting points on the board early in the game. Sun Photo JUSTIN FENNELL
Justin Fennell
Venice quarterback Ryan Overstreet looks for an open receiver. Sun Photo JUSTIN FENNELL
Justin Fennell
Venice running back Brian Taylor brings in some yards with a carry.
Overstreet targets an open man. Sun Photo JUSTIN FENNELL
Justin Fennell
Overstreet targets an open man. Sun Photo JUSTIN FENNELL
Justin Fennell
Malachi Wideman carries in the first half. Sun Photo JUSTIN FENNELL
