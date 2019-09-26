Boys Golf 

County Meet at Lemon Bay High School, 8:30 a.m. 

Cross-Country 

Charlotte at FL runners in Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Girls golf 

County Meet at St. Andrews South, 11 a.m.

Volleyball 

Charlotte at ODA Tournament at ODA, 5 p.m 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments