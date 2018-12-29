Around this time last year, Chason Rockymore was just another role player on a deep Venice boys basketball team full of seniors.
Though he had the athleticism to throw down rim-rattling dunks and go man-to-man with just about any player in the area, Rockymore had yet to put it all together for the Indians.
However, that all began to change when he broke out for a 23-point, seven-rebound performance in a much-needed district win against Palmetto on Jan. 19, 2018.
“That was the first game where I decided I needed to do something to help our team,” Rockymore said of that game against Palmetto. “We played a good game and won a huge district game. That Palmetto game was my only 20-point game last year. It was nice to get over that hump.”
Since then, Rockymore has steadily worked himself into the starting lineup — even starting for Venice in last year’s district and regional playoff games. He’s matured on and off the court according to coaches and teammates, earning a spot as one of the Indians’ three captains in 2018 alongside Chip Barber and Brett Keyso.
Now, with seven seniors departed from last year’s team, it’s Rockymore’s time to take the reins.
The senior forward has turned into the go-to player for Venice (2-6, 1-2) when it needs a spark, especially toward the end of games. It’s an opportunity that he hasn’t shied away from.
“Last year my role was completely different,” he said. “I was more of a scorer off passes, I would say. This year is more of me creating shots for myself and my teammates.
“I love it. Just because when the game gets on the line, I love the atmosphere, knowing that I have to do something to either put my team in a position to make a shot or get to the free-throw line and score. I love the pressure.”
Though Venice has struggled to string together wins to start the season, the Indians schedule has seen them play the likes of Riverview, Port Charlotte and Lakewood Ranch — all teams with state championship aspirations. But the Indians have stayed competitive in their losses — in no small part due to Rockymore’s play.
Along with stepping up in crunch time, the Indians senior is backing it up with his play in all facets of the game, too.
Through eight games this season, Rockymore is leading Venice with 17 points, three assists and two blocks per game.
“He has all the tools and all the talent,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “With Chason, it’s just about getting work in and understanding what we’re trying to do with him and for him. But oh yeah, he’s a pretty gifted kid. And we haven’t even scratched the surface – there’s more to come from him.”
That newfound leadership on the court was on full display in Venice’s first win of the season – a 56-52 win over Lemon Bay on Dec. 7.
Rockymore scored a game-high 29 points and his defensive efforts in the paint helped his team hold the Manta Rays to one of their lowest scores of the season.
“He fires us up to play defense more,” sophomore teammate Connor Flynn said. “So we can get stops and do it again and again. No one can guard him.”
For Rockymore, the success in basketball is perhaps more of an unexpected path. After playing baseball essentially since he could walk, Rockymore finally gave basketball a try in his sophomore year at Venice.
Still a member of the state-champion Venice High baseball team as a third baseman, Rockymore credits his success in both sports to the motivation of his father.
Born into an athletic family, Rockymore has been surrounded by sports his whole life, and no one has pushed him quite like his dad.
“My dad has always been on my case and pushing me to grind and work on getting better,” Rockymore said. “I feel like I did that earlier, but I didn’t go as hard as I could have. Now I’m starting to work really hard to get to the next level because it’s coming up. Having the results start to show is really nice. It just keeps me going.”
As the mid-way point of the basketball season approaches and the baseball season looms just two months away, Rockymore has begun the final stretch of his time as an Indian.
According to coaches, he has a chance to play at the next level in either sport, and the decision is up to Rockymore. But with time in high school still left, the Indians senior isn’t as focused on college as he is on what he can do his final few months at Venice.
“It’s great to see. I love the kid,” Flynn said of Rockymore’s ascension. “He’s one of my favorites. He’s a great kid, very polite. I’m glad he’s excelling, but there’s a lot more left in his tank. People haven’t seen nowhere near what he is capable of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.