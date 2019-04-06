Most of the Venice High football team signed their National Letters of Intent on Feb. 6 for National Singing Day, but two Indians needed some more time with the process.
Venice seniors Zach Fryar and Sam Whitney made their commitments to college official on Wednesday in front of a crowd of coaches and peers in Championship Hall at Venice High School.
With Fryar (New Mexico Military) and Whitney (Furman) putting their decisions in ink, there have now been 12 Indians seniors who have committed to play college football.
“I think it just shows what a great community we have here,” Fryar said of 11 of his teammates going on to play college football. “We have a great coaching staff and teammates.”
“It shows that our team isn’t just one superstar,” Whitney added. “We have talent all around at Venice.”
Fryar, who was offered in November, said he’s going to New Mexico Military Institute with the intention to transfer to a bigger school after one year. While it took him roughly five months to come to a decision, the Indians senior is excited about his chance to start at tight end as a freshman in college.
Fryar finished his senior season with 28 catches for 338 yards and five touchdowns as Venice made it to the state semifinals.
“It definitely was a factor for me,” Fryar said of starting as a freshman. “I know I’m gonna play, and I’ll get some film out there so I can show out.”
Fryar will join Venice teammate Denique Mayfield in college, as the linebacker committed to Broncos back in February.
Whitney will also be going to college with a familiar face as he’ll join his older sister at Furman.
The senior receiver played in all 13 games for the Indians this season and was a reliable target for quarterback Hayden Wolff — hauling in 30 catches for 464 yards and three touchdowns.
He said though he hasn’t been guaranteed a starting position, the coaching staff told him he’ll have the opportunity to earn a starting job.
While the two of them both feel anxious and excited for what’s to come after months of indecision, they both said that their preparation at Venice has them more than confident that they can compete at the next level.
“I just think that the coaching staff really pushed us here,” Fryar said. “We won a lot of football games and played a lot of good teams.
“The coaches prepared us very well and we were playing pretty much the top competition in high school football,” Whitney added. “So we’re pretty experienced already going into college.”
