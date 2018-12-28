ENGLEWOOD – Brandon Gainey scored a career-high 31 points, including 12 in a decisive fourth quarter as the Port Charlotte High School boys basketball team held off Okeechobee 71-63 Friday at the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay High School to remain unbeaten.
But it wasn’t as easy as the Pirates thought it would be. Okeechobee overcame a 21-point first-half deficit to take a 57-55 lead midway through the fourth quarter on a Jemal Davis dunk.
Gainey took things over from there, scoring on a dunk of his own to tie the game, then nailing a three-pointer to give Port Charlotte (10-0) the lead for good with 3:20 left in the game.
“I left it up to my teammates to get me open. I was hitting all game, so they got me some big shots. I trusted them to get me open,” Gainey said. “Once we got down, we needed to get back into our defensive mindset.”
Gainey added another three after the Brahmans narrowed the lead to one, and Logan Rogers sank four free throws to ice the game as the Pirates went 8 for 9 at the line in the fourth, unlike Okeechobee, which went 8 for 15 for the game.
The Pirates started the game on fire as Gainey scored 15 in the first quarter and Port Charlotte built a 30-9 lead early in the second quarter.
The Brahmans went into a full-court press, which the Pirates had trouble with the rest of the game, and used a 17-1 run at the end of the first half to get within 31-26 at the break.
The Pirates expanded their lead to nine after three quarters, but consecutive threes got Okeechobee (9-2) back into it before Kimani McIntosh, who led the Brahmans with 22 points converted a three-point play to tie the game at 55, setting up the finish.
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said the team got a little overconfident with a big lead.
“I think we got complacent with the ball. I guess we thought it would be a little easier than we thought. We turned the ball over four times and it went from a 21-point lead Okeechobee down to 10,” Rhoten said. “That’s a good team we played, and they started feeling good about themselves. We were in a dog fight.”
“We were getting frustrated, and so was I and I need to work on that and pick it up,” Gainey said. “Coach gave us some fire and I had to take the leadership role and get my teammates right.”
Davis had 17 for Okeechobee, while Tyler Perry scored 11 for the Pirates.
Okeechobee coach Raymond Collins said it was free throw shooting down the stretch that cost his team a dramatic victory.
“If we can’t hit a free throw, that’s the game, and we didn’t do that,” Collins said. “Our press s a work in progress and we will continue to work on it, but you have to make free throws.”
PORT CHARLOTTE 71, OKEECHOBEE 63
Port Charlotte 21 10 16 24 – 71
Okeechobee 7 19 12 25 – 63
Port Charlotte (71): Brandon Gainey 31, Tyler Perry 11, Rogers 8, Adderly 8, Fleurissant 8, Romero 3, Johnson 2. Totals: 26(6) 13-17 71.
Okeechobee (63): Kimani McIntosh 22, Jemal Davis 17, Ferrol 9, Osceola 5, Hall 3, Madriqal 3, Whittaker 2, Pryor 2. Totals: 25(5) 8-15 63.
