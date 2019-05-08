PORT CHARLOTTE - Island Coast’s Chase Chatman and two relievers combined to shut down the Port Charlotte offense on four hits and the Gators ended the Pirates season with a 3-1 victory in a Class 6A-District 11 baseball semifinal Tuesday night.
Chatman, an FGCU commit, also drove in two runs for Island Coast, who turned the tables on the Pirates after losing to them twice during the regular season.
Chatman went 5 2/3 innings and struck out 10 Port Charlotte batters. Meanwhile, the Pirates Ryan Lomski went the distance, striking out nine Gators while allowing just five hits.
After a 45 minute lightning delay, the Pirates got the early jump in the bottom of the first, as Scotty McLean reached on an error, moved up on a groundout and scored on Jordan Delcolle’s single up the middle.
After the first seven Island Coast batters went down in order, the Gators evened the score on an RBI single by Chatman in the top of the third. That’s how it stayed until the top of the fifth, when the Gators Kevin Rodrigues led off with a single. Another base hit put runners at the corners, and Jordan Dence laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to score Rodriguez with the go-ahead run. Chatman delivered another RBI single for an insurance run to make it 3-1.
The Pirates got two runners on in each of the last three innings, but couldn’t score against Chatman and relievers Jack Campbell and Rodriguez.
Port Charlotte ended its season with a 17-9 record. Island Coast (19-7) moves on to face Mariner for the district championship Thursday night.
ISLAND COAST 3, PORT CHARLOTTE 1
Island Coast 001. 020. 0. - 3. 5. 2
Port Charlotte. 100. 000. 0. - 1. 4. 1
WP - Chase Chatman. LP - Ryan Lomski. Leading hitters: Chase Chatman (IC) 2-3, 2 RBIs; Jordan Delcolle (PC) 1-3, RBI.
