By DANIEL FINTON
Sun Correspondent
Defense prevailed in Friday night’s Kickoff Classic between the North Port Bobcats and Island Coast Gators.
The Bobcats had lost their previous two matchups to the Gators and despite the game being a preseason contest, Brian Hatler’s team was surely keen to win the game with Lee County’s Estero in sight.
Hatler reportedly has not decided who his starting quarterback will be going into the season, and it was thought that prior to kickoff that both Devon Prokopiak and Sean Silverberg would get a sufficient amount of game time in the preseason contest.
Prokopiak started the game over Silverberg and helped contribute to the Bobcats getting some points on the board. The Bobcats preferred a running game to a passing one and the Bobcats Jeffrey Terry, had a good number of carries throughout the first half.
The first quarter was a quite cagy affair with Terry, gaining 13 rushing yards in the first quarter. Despite the running backs efforts, no touchdowns were scored during the early stages of the game, and the only points of the first quarter came from North Port’s kicker, no. 40, John-Victor Oliveira.
The second quarter was no different than the first. No points were scored in the period, however, an abundance of noteworthy defensive plays occurred during the quarter.
Two field goal blocks occurred prior to halftime, with one being blocked by each team. Mitchell Ramsey impressively blocked a field goal attempt from the Gators and North Port made a marginal gain. The Bobcats quickly lost possession to the Island Coast Gators then, who quickly made their way up the field but their drive ended as the result of an interception by the Bobcats Zach Kelly, who returned the ball 60 yards. But North Port failed to capitalize with Oliviera’s field goal attempt being blocked.
The shackles appeared to be somewhat loosened in the 3rd quarter. Quarterback Sean Silverberg entered the game at the end of the second quarter for North Port, and the running game continued. Terry managed an impressive 21 yard run, followed by a 21-yard reception by Joshua Singleton. But the drive ended as Silverberg was sacked.
The emphasis was on defense again in the second half. The score remained 3-0 going into the game’s final 12 minutes.
The Gators had possession of the ball for the better part of the 4th quarter and threatened the resilient Bobcat defense. Fortunately for the Bobcats Xavier Byrd, killed an Island Coast drive with a critical interception precluding the opposition from scoring.
Island Coast managed a late touchdown, with four minutes remaining in the final quarter. The Gators attempted a two-point conversion, but failed to convert.
The Gators intercepted another pass from Prokopiak late in the game and tacked on another touchdown providing a nine-point cushion.
Coach Hatler and his team are certainly well-aware that they will have to work out some offensive and defensive deficiencies if they are to improve from last season.
North Port is on the road in Estero for their first regular season game next Friday.
