Meghan Brown only started swimming competitively three years ago. Now, she is one of the most dominant swimmers in the area, not only in freestyle and relays, but in the backstroke.
For this, the Lemon Bay freshman has been named by the Charlotte Sun as the female swimmer of the year, and if she continues at this rate, she could conceivably win more.
Brown made states in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, and was the anchor of two relay teams that advanced to regionals.
Brown finished 10th in the backstroke, just missing the one-minute mark with a 1:00.04 in the prelims before breaking through with a :59.82 in the finals.
Brown had a 25.29 in the 50-yard prelims, but lost a hair in the finals, finishing 15th with a 25.34.
That doesn’t happen without hard work, and Lemon Bay swim coach Dawn Hall doesn’t have to get on her very much about that.
“It’s always great to coach someone with talent and a great work ethic. That makes all the difference. There are a number of talented athletes out there, but not that many that have a solid work ethic,” Hall said.
Brown swam a lot as a child, but only started swimming competitively in middle school after breaking her ankle as a gymnast, joining the Sky Hurricanes swim club in Venice.
“I always had great support from my coaches and teammates and they pushed me to be my best,” Brown said. “They taught me how to swim my strokes and get faster.”
There was some time for transition when she reached high school, but it didn’t take long for her to make an impression with the Manta Rays.
“The upperclassmen gave me a lot of help in adjusting to high school swimming. It’s a different kind of racing, much more competitive and faster,” Brown said. “I also had never done meets after school, and that was an adjustment.”
Brown adapted quickly. In the District 2A-10 meet, Brown finished second to fellow freshman Daisy Marquardt of Port Charlotte with a 25.79. She was also runner-up in the 100 backstroke to Cape Coral’s Nicole Rodriguez with a 1:01.43.
With Brown as the anchor, Lemon Bay was fourth in the 200 medley relay and third in the 400 freestyle relay.
In regionals, Brown finished third with a personal-best 59.04 in the 100 backstroke, and fourth in the 50 freestyle with a 24.78, also a personal best, and earned her an-at large berth to states based on time in both events.
However, a fifth in the 200 freestyle relay and a 12th in the 200 medley relay weren’t enough to advance, even though they dropped time in each event.
Brown said she hopes to continue advancing to states and make the podium at some point in the next three years and perhaps race in college.
Until then, Hall has quite a swimmer to work with for the next three years.
“Meghan is the kind of swimmer that coaches all would love to have a team full of. Very humble, hard-working and intelligent. She has a weighted GPA of over a 4.0. She is very dedicated to swimming and swims year-round,” Hall said.
