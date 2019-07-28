By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
Makai Reaves’ presence resonated powerfully for three years as a member of the Tarpons basketball varsity team, and he’ll be taking his game to the next level, signing his letter of commitment to Columbia College in Sonora, California.
The experience is surreal for the Tarpons point guard, who spent countless hours in the Charlotte High School gym. Tuesday afternoon’s signing evoked poignant memories. The six-foot four-inch guard averaged 12.2 points per game, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals. But one person in particular has made a definitely impact on Reaves life, whose influence was critical in helping him take the next step on his athletic sojourn.
“I’ve been here since sixth grade,” said Reaves. “I remember my first practice here ever. Coach Mike, Mike Williams, I hated him. I literally hated him. And now, I don’t want to leave.”
The importance of having the opportunity to play for the Tarpons took on far greater gravitas as Reaves’ play evolved, with his senior year’s significance and poignancy providing the motivation to play at his optimal best; with the Tarpons coaching staff and teammates being more like family, strengthening a bond that had been shaped and molded during his previous years with the program.
“It helped me off the court also because I had to take younger players on my back, teach them things and be a leader,” said Reaves.
However, there’s one moment that stands out in Reaves’ memory and that’s when the Tarpons defeated their geographical rival the powerful Port Charlotte Pirates to capture this past winter’s district championship.
“As my coaches always say, people talk about us like we’re a special group, but we had never won a championship,” said Reaves. “And then we won a championship. It meant something to me.”
The Tarpons program and culture has created an environment conducive to winning, producing athletes that have gone onto compete at the next level on a consistent basis, generating a series of proud moments for the coaching staff at Charlotte High School and for the athlete’s family, said Tom Massolio, Charlotte Tarpons boys basketball coach.
“You definitely want them to have the best experience in high school,” said Massolio. “Makai’s come a long way from his sophomore year, where we kind of threw him in the fire. About six games in we said, ‘You’re going to play varsity for the rest of the year.’ He has really matured into a very good player and young man, and I can’t express how happy I am for him to move onto the next level.”
Reaves possesses the tangible attributes coveted by collegiate programs with his outstanding skill set, but also those intangible characteristics that have made an indelible impression on his coaches, teammates and people throughout the community.
“A lot of the credit for this is really on him,” said Massolio. “Coach Williams has done a really good job reaching out to these coaches and getting back to him, and because of that he’s going to have an opportunity to play another two years.”
Reaves’ passion for the sport is palpable, and his dedication to play at the next level and go to a school 3,000 miles away, suggests that greater things are on the horizon.
“It’s a big commitment by him, that shows you what type of young man he’s become,” said Reaves. “I’m excited for him. I think he’s going to be able to come in and compete right away for some playing time, which you won’t as a freshman. He’s definitely going to have to mature even more through the process of being away from everybody. And he’s going to have to grow up, and that’s good for him, maybe not for mom; but that’s good for him. I’m sure mom’s excited. She’s done a great job in raising him. The sky’s the limit for him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.