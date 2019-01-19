PUNTA GORDA - A barrage of three-point baskets was too much for Lemon Bay to withstand as Fort Myers rolled to a 75-50 victory over the Manta Rays in the Wally Keller Classic Saturday night.
The Green Wave sank seven treys in the first quarter, jumping out to a 29-14 lead, and held off the Mantas from there, bringing a wave of substitutes off the bench without any drop-off in shooting. Six different Fort Myers players combined to make 13 three-point shots for the game.
“That’s the best team we’ve played all year,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said of the Green Wave. “I know that tempo is always a big part of their offense and we tried to slow them down and didn’t do a very good job. I’ll be shocked if Fort Myers doesn’t go deep in the playoffs.”
Brady Luttrell sank three three-pointers in the first quarter and finished with four for the game while pacing the Wave with 18 points. Javian McCollom and Josh Gergley made three apiece. McCollom totaled 16 points while Gergley had 11.
For Lemon Bay, Caleb Geisendorfer led the way with 12 points and 8 rebounds, but the Mantas ultimately had no answers after a hard fought win at Cape Coral on Friday night.
“We were in a war last night and I really thought we played physically pretty tough,” Huber said. “Sometimes you just play teams that are better than you and that was the case tonight. They do a great job of getting into the paint so you have to pick your poison. If you try to stop them from getting into the paint, it’s hard to get back out to the shooters because they move the ball so fast. They’re a handful. We have to make more shots and not turn the ball over as much. I thought we rebounded pretty well but we didn’t shoot from the foul line very well.”
The Mantas made 10 of 20 free throws and made only four three pointers for the game.”
Geissendorfer was named Lemon Bay’s Most Valuable Player for the game. Gunyr Morrill added 9 points for the Mantas while Leon Fleming had 8 points and 9 rebounds.
Fort Myers improved to 16-3 while Lemon Bay is now 11-8 on the season. The Mantas return to action Tuesday at Port Charlotte.
FORT MYERS 75, LEMON BAY 50
Fort Myers 29 18 14. 14. - 75
Lemon Bay. 14. 12. 17. 7. - 50
FORT MYERS: Luttrell 18, McCollom 16, Gergley 11, Roberts 7, Merilus 7, Riemenschneider 6, Primus 5, Tipton 3, Meriser 2. Totals: 26(13), 10-14, 75
LEMON BAY: Geisendorfer 12, Morrill 9, Fleming 8, Yale 6, Harvey 6, Kreissler 4, Martinez 3, Shamasian 2. Totals: 18(4), 10-20, 50
