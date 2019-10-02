Aaron Hackett has spent the past two years at Syracuse University putting in the work with little to show for it.
The junior tight end entered 2019 with just four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown after playing primarily special teams as a freshman and sophomore.
He’s only five games into this season, but it’s clear that the sacrifices are finally paying off. Though the first three games didn’t prove to be much better — he posted four catches for 31 yards — he had a career day against Western Michigan on Sept. 21.
Hackett brought in six catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns. He scored again this past week, finishing with two catches for 22 yards.
It remains to be seen how much of a role Hackett will play the rest of the season, but he’s never been off to a better start.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter — Coastal Carolina University
Did not play in a 56-37 loss to Appalachian State.
Season total: 12-of-20 passing for 144 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INT. 32 carries for 179 yards.
Jaivon Heiligh — Coastal Carolina University
6 catches for 85 yards in a 56-37 loss to Appalachian State.
Season total: 19 catches for 236 yards and 1 TD.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett — Syracuse University
2 catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in a 41-3 win over Holy Cross.
Season total: 12 catches for 101 yards and 3 TDs.
Matt LaRoche — Georgia Southern University
6 carries for 16 yards in 37-24 loss to Louisiana.
Season total: 25 carries for 190 yards, 1 TD. 1 catch for 0 yards. 1 fumble lost.
2016 Graduating Class
Jarrod Hewitt — Virginia Tech
2 total tackles in 45-10 loss to Duke.
Season total: 12 total tackles, 0.5 sacks.
2015 Graduating Class
Alex Hoag — Kent State University
Did not play in a 62-20 win over Bowling Green.
Season total: 2 tackles
