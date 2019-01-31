The North Port Bobcats boys soccer season ended earlier than they’d obviously wished as they were unable to overcome an early deficit and took a loss at the hands of Braden River in the 4A District 11 semifinals 2-1 on Wednesday.
A handball in the box just nine minutes into the game set the host Pirates up with a penalty kick that senior captain Nicholas Anderson was able to power in just to the left of North Port goalie Alvaro Amaya.
The Bobcats were able to keep pressure on Braden River and control the ball for the majority of the first half, but weren’t able to cash in on some key opportunities.
The rhythm of the game seemed to halt at times in what was a heavily whistled first half —with a total of 25 fouls called combined, compared to just 10 in the second half. Bobcats coach Joey Sorbino was visually animated at the lack of times the referees allowed the game to play on, instead of reaching for the whistle.
Braden River head coach Braden Chandler was impressed with the defensive play of both teams in the tightly contested match.
“Defensively we felt like we were strong enough to maintain our pace,” said Chandler. “Definitely some high blood pressure moments there but it feels good to come out with (the win).
“Whatever they needed to do at halftime they did it. They played a very good second half. They definitely put us under a lot more pressure than we put them under.”
The Pirates would again score to take a 2-0 lead off of a cross and a tip in from sophomore Grant Hill with 16:35 remaining in the first half.
North Port ended the first half with a slight edge in shots, having taken eight compared to Braden River’s six, but weren’t able to capitalize on the early opportunities.
“The chances were there tonight, we just didn’t complete them,” said Sorbino. “Sometimes the bounces don’t go your way and that was the remedy of tonight, the bounces didn’t go our way when we needed them to. I think the chances were there, we just couldn’t find the end product to finish it off.”
North Port was able to finish on one play of fancy footwork and terrific passing by Camilo Arango and Jeremiah Bogdanets. Arango weaved through traffic deep in the Pirates box and made a touch pass to Bogdanets, who tipped it back to Arango and Arango finished off the goaltender to cut the Pirates lead to 2-1.
That was all North Port would be able to muster on the night, however, unable to take advantage of 10 second half shots, including six on goal.
“It’s a disappointing loss,” said Sorbino. “We felt that we controlled the game for the majority of the 80 minutes. This is one of those games in the regular season you’re going home scratching your head wondering how we aren’t leaving with a win.”
The Pirates were able to finish on the chances they got early, which helped them play a more defensive game in the second half, only taking two shots on goal after the break.
Chandler knew Braden River might not get a lot of chances with the defense of the Bobcats, but thought his team executed their game plan well enough.
“We knew from watching film on them we could switch the field often and find the space,” said Chandler. “They do a good job at shutting down, but they do it in numbers, so when we could find space on the other side of the field we created opportunities and when we stopped doing it we’d lose possession quickly because they did a good job in numbers.”
Braden River will travel to Palmetto to face the Tigers for the District title on Friday.
And even though Sorbino’s team is heading home earlier than they’d hope, he said he was proud of the way his team battled tonight and all season.
“We’re not going home unhappy, there’s no bad message coming out of this,” said Sorbino. “For our seniors, for those eight guys, I think they can walk away with their heads held high. They gave 110% on the field tonight, they gave all their effort, they gave all their pride on the field and that showed through.
But those seniors that are walking away can walk away with their heads held high because they put on a hell of a show this year and they finished strong.”
