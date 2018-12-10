Parking lot full, line out the door and not an empty, or quiet, seat remaining in the gym at Charlotte High School, two Southwest Florida heavyweights battled for supremacy.
Port Charlotte and Charlotte were both undefeated and seemingly even in acclaim coming into the rivalry matchup, but thanks to the sharpshooting of Port Charlotte senior Brandon Gainey in the second quarter and the experience of the Pirates’ five seniors, Port Charlotte took what could be the first of four matchups this season 51-41.
“It’s fun to play in an environment like that, but you get used to it after three years,” senior Tyler Perry said. “We’ve been playing, some of us since 7th grade with the same team, so when you come in these hostile environments, you get used to it. We’ve been in this situation before and know how to handle it.”
Both teams couldn’t hold onto possession in the opening quarter with turnovers bouncing on every other possession for a stretch. Charlotte came out with a 9-5 edge, but would have to withstand a barrage of shots from Gainey in the second.
The quarter opened with Charlotte senior Ahmad Johnson and Perry trading smooth reverse finger rolls in traffic — Johnson scored eight and Perry finished with 14. But Gainey would soon jump in and catch fire.
A 10-0 run by @PCpiratebball has the Pirates ahead 25-16 at the half.-Ahmad Johnson has 8 pts-@BrandonGainey3, 14 pts (4 3-pointers) pic.twitter.com/FkksCzewWX— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) December 11, 2018
Gainey opened the game 0 for 2 from 3-point range, but then got open in the corner and knocked one down. A few possessions later, same spot, same thing.
Then again. And again.
Gainey hit four consecutive 3-pointers and capped a 10-0 run by the Pirates with an emphatic slam off the alley-oop to end the second quarter leading the Tarpons 25-16 — a somewhat surprising score for two teams known for their offensive firepower.
“Once I hit two threes, I’m gonna keep going,” said Gainey, who shot 41 percent from deep last season. “I get hot. Once I hit that first three, I’m gonna keep hitting them. Some people see a packed crowd and they fold. Us, we push through it.”
“We knew that the corners would be open,” Perry added. “Brandon’s a good shooter so we knew we’d get him the ball tonight.”
That run fueled by Gainey was the turning point from which the Pirates never looked back. They led by as many as 14 and didn’t let the Tarpons get closer than six points.
“We didn’t change anything that we didn’t think about back in June,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “We’re gonna play defense this way and that’s what we did. We just played a very good team in their backyard and held them to 41 points. Case closed.
“It’s just guys playing hard. We’re not some offensive juggernaut. I don’t have no studs out there running around. Just play hard and don’t miss your shot.”
The Pirates didn’t make a ton of field goals in the second half, but slowed the tempo in the second half and did their best to draw fouls and get to the line.
Charlotte outfouled Port Charlotte 24-13 and the Tarpons quickly had to adjust once Johnson got his fourth and senior guard Kenny Scribner fouled out in the third quarter.
“They just made more shots than us,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We were in foul trouble all night long, but credit to them, they got us in foul trouble.”
Though the Tarpons had a 27-19 rebounding margin, largely due to 6-foot-7 sophomore Tre Carroll who had 11, Port Charlotte was able to rely on its five seniors playing efficient defense to close it out.
Leading up to the game, Rhoten had been dealing with an illness and was away from the team unable to help with game preparation. In Monday’s game, he was mostly there to “call timeouts” and let his assistants, Shaun McDonald, Klayton Morris and Chase Leggit do most of the adjustments.
“The last four days I’ve been out of it,” Rhoten said. “I was very sick and they stepped up with those players. They did the game Friday, they broke down the fill with them, even today they did pregame stuff while I was trying to get myself going. I give those coaches all of the credit.”
For the Tarpons, it will be tough to swallow, but it’s a very early and a minor blow to the season. Both teams still remain as two of the elite teams in southwest Florida.
But for now, the Pirates have the edge.
“It’s always a huge win over Charlotte, but we trusted in our starting five,” Perry said. “We knew what to expect. To be honest, we don’t pay attention to what’s written sometimes, we trust ourselves. We know what we can do and we came out and handled business.”
PORT CHARLOTTE 5 20 11 14 51
CHARLOTTE 9 7 9 16 41
PC — Brandon Gainey (16), Alec Romero (16), Tyler Perry (14)
CHS — Tyrik Gainer (11), Tre Carroll (8), Ahmad Johnson (8), Makai Reaves (8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.