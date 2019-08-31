By DAVID HACKETT
Sun Correspondent
After his record-setting football career at Venice High School, Jaivon Heiligh quickly answered any questions about whether his skills would translate to the next level. In Coastal Carolina’s season opener last September against South Carolina, Heiligh scored a touchdown on his first reception. The sure-handed wide receiver went on to add 13 more catches, another touchdown and make two starts for the Chanticleers.
To hear Coastal Carolina coaches tell it, however, that was just a morsel of what they expect from Heiligh this season, which starts at 3:30 today against Eastern Michigan.
“We expect to see No. 6 making plays all over the field,” Willy Korn, Coastal Carolina’s co-offensive coordinator, said of Heiligh, who has earned a starting spot at wide receiver. “He’s had a fantastic fall camp. I don’t think he dropped a single pass in any of our fall practices. Through his preparation, he’s taken the next step in his development, and we’re excited about what he can bring to our team.”
One difference for Heiligh is that the quarterback throwing to him today, at least at the start, won’t be the same one with whom he has teamed up with since his first games at Venice. Former Indians star Bryce Carpenter was narrowly beaten out by fellow sophomore Fred Payton for the starting quarterback job, although Carpenter is expected to see some action today as well, coach Jamey Chadwell said. Heiligh has built a solid rapport with Payton, who is his roommate and one of his best friends.
No matter who is doing the throwing, Coastal Carolina wants to get Heiligh involved. Korn said one of Heiligh’s greatest strengths is his ability to come down with a pass even if the throw is not perfect or if Heiligh is closely defended. Coaches refer to those throws as “50-50 balls,” and Heiligh wins most of them.
Venice football fans are well acquainted with Heiligh’s ability to haul in passes, even while opposing coaches constructed game plans to stop him.
In 2017, Heiligh set Florida high school receiving records with 131 catches, 2,139 receiving yards and 32 touchdown receptions, as he and Carpenter proved an unstoppable duo in leading Venice to the 7A state championship.
Heather Heiligh, Jaivon’s mother, said her son’s catching ability was evident from the time he was a small boy.
“His father (Derek) had such good hands that he was nicknamed ‘Sticky Fingers,’” Heather said. “Jaivon was the same way. We called him ‘Sticky Fingers Jr.’”
Like any college freshman, Jaivon said he had to adjust to playing against bigger and faster players. He said he gained five to 10 pounds of “good weight” during the offseason conditioning program and now carries around 200 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame. But the real emphasis for his improvement was the mental side of the game.
“Now that I’ve got a year under my belt, I feel like I have a much better understanding of defenses, who does what, how to beat my man to the spot, that kind of thing,” he said this week. “I just can’t wait for Saturday. I’m as excited as I’ve been in a long time about getting back out there.”
When asked about his goals for the season, Heiligh had a succinct answer: “Win games. We do that, everything else follows. That’s the only thing I’m focused on.”
A member of the Sun Belt Conference, the Chanticleers finished 5-7 last season, which was three more losses than Heiligh experienced during his entire three seasons starting at Venice.
“I owe so much to the great coaches I had at Venice,” Heiligh said. “We didn’t hope to win. We expected to win. And that’s what we want to do here. I think we are on our way. The locker room is completely different than last season.”
Heiligh gets plenty of support from his family. His grandparents, Gary and Pam Flach, purchased an RV so that they can travel to every game. Heather took a second job so that she could fly to more games.
“We’re so excited for this season,” Heather said. “Jaivon is locked in like he was heading into his senior season at Venice. This is what he has worked for, what he’s dreamed of, and he’s giving it all he’s got.”
This is part of a regular series. If you know of a former area athlete deserving of coverage, email davidmhackett@comcast.net.
