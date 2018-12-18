Two different styles with one common result. A 45-37 win Monday for Port Charlotte over non-district foe DeSoto County. While it was the flash and bling of Sharina Hudson, it was the steady grinding effort by Ashlyn Henderson that combined to give the Pirates the win.
It was Hudson who gave the Pirates their first lead at 16-15 midway in the second half, and it was Hudson again who had a steal and bucket to tie the game at 21 going into the break. It was Hudson who had another steal and bucket to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to a point starting the fourth period.
Emily Larson hit a bucket plus one to give the Pirates their first lead in the second half at 34-32, but Hudson blocked a DeSoto layup to keep the Pirates in front.
Meanwhile Henderson kept scoring without any highlight reel plays. Henderson scored 4 of the Pirates’ 8 third period points to cut the Bulldogs lead from a game high 7 points to just 3 going into the final period. It was Henderson who went 4-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute of play to ice the game for the Pirates.
Henderson went 5-6 in the fourth period and finished the night with a respectable 7-10 from the line. Her efforts gave her scoring honors for the Pirates with 13 points with Hudson right behind with 12.
It was the free throws that weren’t the Pirates’ friend in their last game, a 53-39 loss to Charlotte. It was the Pirates only loss as they now stand 7-1 for the season.
“That was the difference in the Charlotte game. They shot 30 free throws and made 18 and we shot just 13 free throws. That was the difference in that game, we lost it at the free-throw line. Ashlyn was clutch tonight,” said Pirate coach Mike Progl.
“I was just trying to stay focused and block out all of the noise from the crowd. We needed to win this game especially with the games coming up this week,” said Henderson.
The Pirates play four games this week including a district contest Tuesday with Cape Coral.
The Pirates went 8-12 in the second half with all of the free throws coming in the final period. The Bulldogs were just 3-11 from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs led by 3 going into the fourth period and the difference in free throws decided the outcome of the game.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-1 lead to open the game. “Everything was a rush. They need to calm down. I’m trying to teach them tempo and if they just relax they’ll see the whole court and make things easier for us. It’s just mental mistakes by a young team and we’ve got to learn when to push and when to slow down,” said Progl.
