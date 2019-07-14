Mark Hertz was brought on board three years ago to help lead Lemon Bay high school's boys soccer team in a new direction.
The year before Hertz joined the staff under then-head coach Emilio Baradith, the Mantas went 3-10-1.
Last season the program had its most successful season in history, going 12-7 and reaching the district semifinals. Even as an assistant and junior varsity coach, he continued to make an impact.
His dedication is now being rewarded as the school announced Thursday on its Facebook page that Hertz would be taking over for Baradith, who is joining Charlotte High's program to be closer to his home and family.
Hertz is the second new Manta coach to be named in the past month, joining Mel Brnovich, who was hired to coach the baseball team.
"I'm absolutely stoked," Hertz said. "Not that I do things much differently, but to be able to take the reins and take the team in my own direction, I'm grateful for the opportunity.
"We've done a great job and last year was a great season. Pretty much when I take over, it's more or less continuing what we've already built and building on top of what I've already done with coach Baradith.
A California native, Hertz has coached rec and club soccer for some time, but hadn't yet earned his chance to lead a high school team.
Along with Baradith, Hertz helped to lay a foundation for the program over the past three years, which he will continue with as the head coach. Having familiarity with Hertz is a plus for returning players like all-area center back Harley Rusher, who thinks the chemistry of the team will be positively influenced.
"We’re all really excited about having coach Hertz as our head coach this year," Rusher said. "He’s been involved since I’ve been at Lemon Bay High, and he knows what he’s doing. He’s a great coach with a different style of coaching than we’ve had the past few years, so I can’t wait for an exciting season."
Hertz will retain a strong group of juniors from last season, but loses the team's top scorer in Ben Crumpton, who scored 20 goals as a senior.
In his first year at the helm, Hertz is letting things play out to see who could fill in. The goal for this season is to build on the accomplishments achieved in the 2018-19 season. But he has plenty of time to figure that out before his coaching debut in November.
"It's all about building off last year," Hertz said. "We have several returners. To say the least I'm excited. Our weak link now is a goal scorer. We have a lot of talent, but it's kind of like a wait and see who's gonna step up."
While his primary focus is at the varsity level, he takes a lot of pride in Englewood's youth programs as well where his kids currently play. Bringing up the next crop of Mantas is just as important to him and the future of Lemon Bay soccer.
"We have a great community here," Hertz said. "I coach my two younger kids at Englewood youth soccer and I'd show up last spring on Friday night's and there'd be 400 people there.
"There a kids coming up that are freshmen that played club, a lot of my sophomores played club. So I'm inheriting great players, it's just about putting them together."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.