High school football in the state of Florida could look a whole lot different this year.
Roughly a month after the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) reclassified its districts and regions, it has now proposed to change how those teams will be ranked as well.
Last Thursday, the FHSAA’s Football Advisory Committee voted, 9-0, to approve the use of Rating Percentage Index to rank football teams for the FHSAA State Series.
The switch to the use of RPI was recommended by the Football Advisory Committee, of which Venice coach John Peacock is one of the nine members. According to the FHSAA, RPI will provide a more accurate ranking and seeding of playoff teams as well as eliminate the confusion associated with the bonus points of the old system.
RPI has been commonly used throughout NCAA athletics to rank teams and help determine which teams deserve to make postseason tournaments such as the NCAA Tournament of March Madness.
The FHSAA Athletic Directors Advisory Committee will meet to vote on this proposal today, and if approved, the proposal will then be sent to the FHSAA Board of Directors for a final vote on Jan. 28.
In the past, teams were ranked based off a system in which points were earned for the strength of opponents. For instance, beating a team that won 80 percent or more of its games would earn 50 points, while losing to that same team would earn just 35. On the other hand, beating a team that won less than 40 percent of its games would only be worth 35 points.
In theory, RPI isn’t a whole lot different from the previously used points system, except in takes a slightly more in-depth approach. RPI is calculated with this formula: (0.35 x Winning Percentage) + (0.35 x Opponents’ Winning Percentage) + (0.30 x Opponents’ Opponents’ Winning Percentage).
As has been the case in the past, margin of victory would hold no bearing in the RPI ranking system.
