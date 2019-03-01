LEHIGH ACRES — It was a shot Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten has seen him make countless times.
Down 54-53 to Lehigh in the Elite 8, sophomore Logan Rogers caught a pass from senior Shemar Fluerissant in front of the Pirate bench before putting up a deep 3.
The shot rattled out with seconds left in the game and Fluerissant's tip-in fell short. With that, Port Charlotte's historic season ended in heartbreak as Lightning fans and players swarmed the court.
"I have no words," Rhoten said. "I have five or six seniors that are just heartbroken. We had a chance. That ball went in and out."
Port Charlotte took a 51-46 lead with 4:08 to play off a Brandon Gainey alley-oop dunk, but both Tyler Perry and Alex Romero sat down the stretch with four fouls.
The Pirates (26-2) held the lead as time began to wind down, but struggled to secure offensive rebounds and couldn't get on a run to close it out.
Lehigh's Darron Humphrey went to the line for a one-and-one, missing the first, but the Lightning (22-9) got the rebound leading to a Humphrey layup to cut the Pirates lead to one with 1:30 left.
Perry and Romero both fouled out soon after.
Two turnovers in the final minute gave Lehigh extra opportunities, which they converted into two free throws by Quinton Desamours to take a lead they would hold with 11 seconds left.
"Offensive rebounds hurt us down the stretch," Rhoten said. "Not to mention I had two boys in Tyler (Perry) and Alex (Romero) on the bench in foul trouble a while. That hurt bad."
The Pirates started sluggish and were outscored 18-8 in the first quarter, but responded with a 16-2 run off four Lehigh turnovers to open the second and put them ahead.
Lehigh went cold from 3-point range, missing 10 straight after making its first two and the Pirates held the lead, but never pulled away. Port Charlotte led by as many as nine in the third quarter with Perry scoring all 16 of his points in the second and third quarters.
But for only the second time this season, the ball didn't bounce in Port Charlotte's favor.
The Pirates finish the season with a 26-2 record, capping arguably the best season in school history.
Reading the emotion of the Pirates following the game, this will take some time to process. The locker room was silent following the game and all Rhoten could do was walk around and hug his players.
"It's those seniors," Rhoten said. "They had their goals set out to do something this year. I don't think a lot of people realized it, but I did. I told them they could do this, that they could get to states, that they could win this thing. We came up a little short, but we had a great year.
"To go undefeated in the regular season, play in the Elite 8, beat your rival three times. To give this community and this school a lot to support. It's gonna sting on the way home. Tomorrow morning it's gonna hurt. But when I think when it's all said and done and they sit back, they'll say 'What a heck of a run.'"
