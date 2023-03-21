topical Hitting the beach Staff Report Mar 21, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice Indians beach volleyball team senior Jenna Stylos makes a dig Tuesday afternoon during a regular season game against Cardinal Mooney High School. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Kaitlyn Maitret dives to make a save and sets up teammate Jenna Stylos for the kill against Mooney as beach volleyball coach John Richards watches on. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice senior Kaitlyn Maitret defends against Cardinal Mooney opponents during Tuesday's match at Venice Beach. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice junior Hilary Hupp makes a kill against Cardinal Mooney High School during Tuesday afternoon's home match at Venice Beach. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice freshman Ava Wallingsford blocks a shot from Mooney's Kate Montesano during Tuesday's home match. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Ava Wallingsford gets a point for the Indians in Tuesday's game against Cardinal Mooney. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice junior Allison Schapley scores Tuesday afternoon in a home match against Cardinal Mooney High School. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Sophomore Ali Estis dives to make a save during Tuesday's home game against Cardinal Mooney. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE - The Venice girls beach volleyball season is underway. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Viral video of gator defeating metal fence was at Englewood golf course River Road closed between US 41-Winchester due to crash Man killed, two teens hurt in early morning crash VIDEO, PHOTOS: Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse Dr. Manish K. Kapadia
