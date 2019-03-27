Heartbreaking losses ended many players' seasons this year and brought the end to some careers. But the high school basketball season gets extended for 12 local athletes who will play in multiple all-star games over the next two weeks.
Charlotte High forward Ahmad Johnson will play in Saturday's SFABC vs. Dade/Broward All-Star game put on by the South Florida Association of Basketball Coaches. In addition, Sunday's SFABC North vs. South game will feature seven kids from Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay, Charlotte and Community Christian.
In addition to this weekend's games, three North Port players — Eric Baker, Mitch Tossi and Albert Iribarren — were selected to compete alongside Venice player Chason Rockymore in the Manatee vs. Sarasota All-Star game on April 3 at Lakewood Ranch High School.
Johnson had a stellar season with the Tarpons and was the heartbeat of the offense, averaging 21.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior to help lead Charlotte to a 22-8 record.
"I feel honored and excited to be able to play once more," said Johnson, who also played in Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star game last week.
"They're more laid back because most of us aren’t used to playing with each other so we can try to do some dunks that we probably wouldn’t try in a real game and just try to have as much fun as possible."
Johnson's game will tip-off at 6 p.m. at Bishop Verot High School and his squad will be coached by Lehigh's Greg Coleman.
The biggest group will be playing in the Sunday game that pits players from the local area against players as far as Naples.
Making the roster were Port Charlotte's Alex Romero, Shemar Fleurissant, Brandon Gainey and Tyler Perry; Lemon Bay's Gunyr Morrill, Charlotte's Makai Reaves and Community Christian's Sam Battle.
"When I heard I was in it I was pretty excited until I realized three of my four other starters was going to play with me. Then I was really looking more forward to the event," Romero said. "It should be a lot of fun. I feel like I worked really hard all three years being at Port Charlotte and things are starting to pay off, so not too much more I can ask for."
It's a unique scenario for the Pirate players, who also get the luxury of having coach Kip Rhoten at their bench once more. Rhoten led the Pirates to a 26-2 record and a Regional Finals berth in his second season as head coach.
So, minus one starter, the Pirate gang is back together and will most likely get some time as a unit. After a tough loss to Lehigh in the playoffs, that's something Romero is very grateful for.
"It means more than anything to me to get on the court with them one more time," Romero said. "Of course I wish Rondell (Adderly) could play too. Ending my high school career with a one-point loss was tough, so getting another chance with my guys is great."
Rounding out the group is Morrill, Reaves and Battle. Battle was a do-it-all forward who averaged 15 points, 8.5 rebounds, and three steals a game as a senior. Reaves made the game-winning free throws to clinch the district title and averaged 12.2 points per game.
Morrill played tough offensively and defensively as the Mantas' point guard. Being selected for the game was a big honor for the senior.
"It means you meant the most to your team on and off the court to improve your team and yourself everyday," Morrill said. "I thought my season was good just some days shots didn’t fall, but overall was a good season and it was fun doing what I do and winning games. Wish I could play another year with the same guys."
The North/South game will tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, also at Bishop Verot.
