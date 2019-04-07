How Johnson carried himself, the Tarpons followed

It was the most important minute of the season to that point and he couldn’t be on the floor.
With 59 seconds remaining in the 7A-10 district title game against crosstown rival Port Charlotte, game tied, Charlotte senior Ahmad Johnson fouled out after leading the team with 22 points.
With the possibility of going 0-3 against the Pirates on the year, he was forced to sit on the bench and watch — agony for someone who lives to be on the court in crucial times.
You can tell a lot about a player by what he does when put in a less-than-ideal situation. Do they sulk or draw attention to themselves or take themselves out of the game mentally?
Johnson handled it the best he could. He was certainly frustrated, but that wasn’t going to help bring a title back to Punta Gorda. The game meant too much for him to make it about himself. If he had, maybe things would’ve ended differently.
He rose from the bench and cheered on his team, having trust and faith that his guys were more than capable of pulling off the upset.
“I stay calm and don’t really let things get in my head,” Johnson said. “I know my role on the team is to do a little bit of everything. So I score the ball, rebound, play good defense and just encourage everyone on the court and make them play to the best of their abilities.
“Guys on my team, they look up to me, so if they see me go crazy, they will follow my lead. If I stay calm and collected, they will follow me.”
He had no doubt and his team backed up his confidence, winning 55-51 on two free throws from fellow senior Makai Reaves and a layup from Tyrik Gainer.
Put in a tough situation, Johnson, arguably the best offensive player on the floor that night, proved he could impact the game without being out on the floor.
“He handled it really well and our team handled it really well,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “He didn’t break down and get himself out of the game. Being our leading scorer and being that guy for us, kept his composure and kept the team involved. That says a lot about somebody.
“I think only 13 guys here have scored 1,000 points and he’s probably in the top 10 of guys I’ve coached here. He’s got tremendous upside.”
High praise from a man that has spent 22 years as Charlotte’s head coach with countless athletes growing under his tutelage.
Johnson was a consistent threat throughout the season in most aspects of the game. Averaging 21.7 points a game despite not playing in the fourth quarter nine times, Johnson could score at all three levels and was the primary focus of opposing coaches. He also finished second on the team with 7.3 rebounds per game.
Johnson was a unanimous nomination by area coaches for the Sun Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Southwest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches’ “Mr. Basketball,” given to the best player in southwest Florida.
So what makes Johnson such a threat on the hardwood? It starts with his mentality.
Typically a quiet kid, he can flip a switch inside that enables him to take over games. He can pull up, step back or back you down. A versatile threat combined with a desire to finish each shot made it tough for opposing defenses to slow him down.
Add a clutch gene and his knack for highlight dunks and you get an even more dangerous juggernaut.
“Pretty much, if we’re down by two, I’m giving him the ball,” Reaves said. “Straight up, I don’t even want the ball. I trust him to finish out games. He dominated the whole year. He got that killer instinct, that’s all it is. He’s a killer. He wants to score and he wants to win.”
Johnson wasn’t always so well-rounded, though. He was always athletic, but used to more of a slasher in youth ball, adding bits and pieces to his game as he evolved.
When he was a kid, he would intently watch his father and older brother play the video game NBA Live on PlayStation and then go outside to mimic the moves he saw the players on the game doing. By age 7, he took his talents to the court.
“As I got older, my dad used to tell me that he played basketball and I used to watch my older brother play basketball as well,” Johnson said. “It was just me looking up to them and wanting to be like them.
“When I was younger, I didn’t really shoot a lot. As I got older my jump shot got better so I was able to score from every where on the floor.”
Johnson’s father, Rashaad, played basketball at Eastern Illinois and has continued to be a motivator for him throughout his career.
As he got older, Johnson’s game began to evolve from an athletic, one-dimensional player, to an above-average scorer with great versatility. As he moved up through the Tarpon ranks, it was something Massolio quickly noticed and Johnson was soon called upon to carry the load.
“You don’t have too many guys that can score at all three levels like him,” Massolio said. “His sophomore year he had a lot of that in him and last year definitely he was our guy. That’s what I think is most impressive.
“When you game plan for us — and maybe I’m speaking out of line for other coaches — but there’s one guy you’re probably going to have to stop on our team. He was probably starred, circled, underlined and highlighted and his production still didn’t go down.”
His legacy at Charlotte High will forever be cemented. The things he accomplished and the highlights he produced will remain long after graduation.
But the future is still very much up in the air.
Playing at the next level like his father is something very important to Johnson. He knows nothing is guaranteed and wants to continue playing the sport he loves for as long as possible.
It’s a wait and see situation in that regard with Johnson still feeling things out and waiting to make the best choice for his career.
But one thing’s for sure, basketball will remain a major part of his life no matter what.
“I’ve been playing basketball for more than half of my life,” Johnson said. “It’s what I’m best at out of everything. It’s something that I love to do, and I want to be able to play for as long as possible and to be as successful as possible at it. It’s more than a sport to me, it’s a lifestyle.”
