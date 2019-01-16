The Venice boys soccer team started its season with a 3-2 loss to Riverview back on Nov. 13 at Wellfield Park, and the Indians displayed some youthful mistakes in the loss.
On Tuesday, the Indians had a rematch with the Rams (10-3-2), and they showed just how much they’ve grown up since that opening-season loss, finishing with a 0-0 tie at the Ram Bowl on a chilly night.
“If I had to use one word to describe tonight, it would be ‘mature,’” Venice associate head coach Greg Atkin said of his team. “They realized that if we weren’t going to score at the end, they would be determined to make sure Riverview didn’t score. If you can’t beat them, tie them.”
Though Venice (3-12-1) slightly out-shot Riverview, 11-9, clean looks were hard to come by for both teams for much of the game.
The Indians had early looks off a corner kick and a free kick, but neither shot really threatened to go in the net.
Indians junior Donovan Milano had one of the best chances to score in the game, shooting the ball off Riverview’s goalkeeper in the first minute of the second half. Thirty minutes later, sophomore Caleb Davis had nearly an identical look at the net, but was also stopped by the goalkeeper.
With open looks on offense few and far between, Venice leaned on its defense — just as it has all season. The Indians have allowed just over two goals per game, and Atkin decided to put even more of an emphasis on defense for Tuesday night’s game.
“We tried something different tonight with putting our older, more solid guys in the back and seeing if our young guys up top could just make something happen,” he said. “What we’ve been doing all year hasn’t been working, so we figured if we’re not gonna score let’s at least make sure we don’t concede. So to be able to hold a team like that at bay on their home field, that’s a good first step.”
Venice’s defense consisted of regulars such as Bima Bagawanta and Nathaniel Cummings while upperclassmen Conner Anderson and Ryan Jordan joined them.
All night long, both defenses battled it out with bruising and unforgiving play — resulting in several fouls. After over 65 minutes of scoreless soccer, frustrations mounted as Cummings and Riverview player Jelel Lakhdar collided and wound up on the ground. As the players got up, a pushing and shoving match ensued that ended with each player earning a yellow card.
Though the final 15 minutes of action proved to be just as intense as the first 65, neither team could connect down the stretch.
While Venice ultimately couldn’t take advantage of its lockdown defense against Riverview, the Indians’ efforts could pay off when the playoffs begin next week.
“In playoffs if you don’t concede you advance,” Atkin said. “It’s as simple as that. So that’s the way we’ll go forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.