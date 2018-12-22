The game wore on as usual with standout shooting guard Katie Klein leading the Lady Sharks in scoring against St. Stephens on Dec. 14.
She knew she was close to the 1,000-point milestone, but had no clue when she would surpass it. But her mom did.
Sitting in the crowd, counting down, Klein’s mother sneakily walked over to the boys team in the bleachers and told them to be loud when Klein scored her next points.
Moments later the junior drove to the net, flashed some style on a reverse layup and accomplished a feat she had worked toward since she was a sixth grader.
“It was huge,” Klein said. “They wanted me to just play my game and not worry about trying to get the points I needed. When I got the basket they stopped the game and everyone was cheering. It was pretty cool.”
The game was stopped as the crowd and team acknowledged the career mark and Klein soaked every bit of it in. Four and a half season’s of dedication was validated with one momentous basket.
Klein has always been a competitor. At the Imagine School of North Port, a K-12 school, players are able to play varsity sports prior to the 9th grade.
When she was in 7th grade she became a starter for the Lady Sharks. When they played other area schools such as Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay or North Port, she was often the youngest player on the court.
But that meant very little to her. Once she got over the intimidation of the age difference, she held her own.
“It was very intimidating because you’re playing against mostly juniors and seniors,” Klein said. “Luckily I was able to start sooner and get into the rhythm of playing varsity. I’m very thankful for that.”
Klein’s progression was natural even in the younger years. She’s played with the East Coast United travel ball team where the competition is elevated and she’s learned the intricacies of the sport.
She’s never been a timid player; rather a relaxed player known to dance at practice and have a good time when things aren’t serious.
Her play style embodies aggressive drives and cuts to the basket. The big difference from the young player thrown into the varsity fire to the poised scorer seen today, Andrade said, is her ability to elevate the play of those around her.
“Katie’s always been a scorer,” Imagine coach Kevin Andrade said. “So she developed a little bit faster than some of her teammates. So they always leaned on her for the points. It’s nice this year to see her stepping back into more of a leadership role and getting her teammates involved with assisting.”
But her path to 1,000 was far from smooth.
Coming into her third year with an abundance of confidence, suddenly she was off the court for an extended period, wiping out all but two games of her freshman season.
Klein had been playing with a fractured femur for two years after being misdiagnosed with patellar tendonitis. With parts of the bone now dead due to the length of the injury, surgeons had to drill holes to draw blood back into the area and then pinned the piece of bone back in.
For six months, basketball was gone in a sense. A sport she worked to perfect nearly year round was stripped away.
“Six months of absolutely nothing,” Klein said. “My leg was straight for six months, I had to get my rotation back of just bending my leg. It was very hard for me to not be a part of things.”
It didn’t take long for Klein to regain her confidence and smooth stroke for the Lady Sharks. Now she’s back to the high-scoring, aggressive player that she was before.
“It’s just her mentality to know that when we need points, she can get them,” teammate Isabella Faulkner said.
1,000 points is a massive accomplishment for Klein, she acknowledges that. But it’s now in the past and she has her sights set on a the program’s first district title. After that? Back-to-back titles. From there it’s a wait-and-see process.
“After my senior year, my aspirations are obviously college,” Klein said. “If I get the chance to play in college, that’s a big dream of mine. We’ll see what happens.”
