NORTH PORT — Imagine lost more than just the game to Lakewood Ranch Monday. They also lost their best player and team leader.
Late in the first quarter of a tie game, Imagine’s star junior guard Katie Klein possessed the ball beyond the arc on the right wing. As she often does, she drove hard between two defenders, pulling up at the elbow and wildly flipping the ball underhand towards the hoop. When Lakewood Ranch cleared the rebound and the action swung to the other end of the court, Klein was left behind in a heap, clutching her right knee at the free throw line.
Klein had to be carried off the court by her head coach, Kevin Andrade. She was quickly taken out of the gym before returning to the bench for the second half, rooting on her teammates with a bag of ice resting on her injured knee.
“She’s not feeling good,” Andrade said. “She hasn’t even tried to step on it, so I don’t know what’s going on with it.”
The Sharks struggled to run a fluid offense in Klein’s absence, missing makeable shots while turning the ball over.
“We lost by three points” said Andrade. “Katie does more than three points on offense and defense, no matter what. So it was a big factor. “
With the game still tied at the 1:45 mark of the second quarter, sophomore guard Isabella Faulkner did her best to inspire her short-handed unit. She drained two free throws before assisting on a pair of Skyelar Woods baskets to give the Sharks a 23-21 lead at halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Faulkner nailed a triple to give Imagine a 26-22 lead, an advantage they maintained until the fourth.
After Lakewood Ranch (7-7) took the lead on a Doris Brooks three-point play and a Spencer Mauk three-point bucket, Faulkner again provided the response. She received a chest pass from Arianna Andrade in the left corner and drilled a three to tie the game 35-35 with 3:50 left.
However, the Sharks managed just three more points for the rest of the night, turning the ball over on nearly all their possessions late.
“We just didn’t take care of the ball,” said Kevin Andrade. “We’re making passes to girls that are double and triple covered. There just weren’t good basketball decisions at the end. We were real rushed and it showed.”
Lakewood Ranch was led by Taylor Young, who scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the second half. However, Andrade believes the final score wasn’t the result of strong play from the Mustangs, but more so poor execution on his side.
“I can’t credit the other team for doing anything,” he said. “We didn’t execute our offense well, we had very little spacing. We didn’t take advantage of any matchups that we had. We need to improve ball movement and spacing on offense.”
Whatever the Sharks do moving forward, they may have to do it without Katie Klein. Klein emerged last season as one of the top players in the area, drawing interest from various college programs.
“She brings toughness on both sides of the ball,” Andrade said about Klein. “We just have to ask the girls who come off the bench to play a lot of minutes, fill that role and play tough. Karessa (Christie) came in and she did that for us. We just fell short.”
Imagine, who now has just six healthy players on the varsity roster, have their sights set on a deep postseason run. But with only three weeks left in the regular season, the reality of having to play without Klein is now all too real.
LAKEWOOD RANCH 41, IMAGINE 38
LR 13 8 9 11 — 41
Imagine 13 10 8 7 — 38
Lakewood Ranch: Taylor Young 16, Doris Brooks 9, Spencer Mauk 7, Hannah Pruszinke 6, Hannah Hunsberger 2, Jessica Husel 1. Totals: 16 (2) 7-13 41.
Imagine: Isabella Faulkner 10, Arianna Andrade 9, Kayle Christie 9, Skyelar Woods 8, Karessa Christie 2. Totals: 10 (5) 13-20 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.