PUNTA GORDA — Facing the number one ranked high school team in the state of Florida proved to be a daunting task for Charlotte as the Tarpons dropped a 14-2 decision to IMG Academy Wednesday night.
The Ascenders, loaded with top college and pro prospects, scored in every inning, taking advantage of every opening the Tarpons gave them.
Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo spent several minutes talking to his team afterwards and said he was disappointed with the Tarpons effort.
“You’ve still got to compete,” Cudjo said. “I don’t care what the score is, but you don’t be defeated before the game even starts. You look up stats, you see all the radar guns in the stands, compete. They may not be here to see you, but if you go out and put forth you’re best effort, you never know. I told them always compete, that’s what we do here, and you know what, I got some peoples attention tonight. They rolled in here, you pitched strikes, they hit it, you’ve got to tip your hat, that’s baseball.’
Charlotte starter Cade Reich surrendered hits to the first two IMG hitters, then walked three batters in a row to force in another run and leave the bases loaded with none out. But Reich settled down and struck out the next two Ascenders and got Tucker Mitchell on a line out to short to escape further damage.
But the Ascenders added five more runs in the second on four singles in a row, a hit batter and a walk to chase Reich from the mound.
Bryce Hayse came in to relieve and get the Tarpons out of the inning with a 7-0 deficit.
Charlotte got a run back in the bottom of the second as Aaron Martins led off with a walk and went to second on a passed ball.
Hal Turner singled to send courtesy runner Tyler McQueen to third, where he scored where he scored on Jonah Bourque’s fielders choice.
Will Bartlett hit a two-out home run off of Kyle Machado in the top of the third to make it 8-1, but the Tarpons answered again with a run in the bottom of the frame.
Kevin Conway singled, went to second on a wild pitch, and came home on a double by Martins.
IMG scored five more times in the fourth inning, which featured a bizarre two-run sacrifice fly and got one more tally in the fifth before the game was stopped because of the ten run mercy rule.
Ascenders pitcher Kendall Williams, a Vanderbilt commit, gave up five hits and struck out nine in his five innings of work.
Cudjo said the Tarpons played two closer games with IMG last season, making the result more disappointing Wednesday night.
“They know the caliber of team Charlotte High puts together,“ Cudjo said.
“Tonight we just didn’t do that. They came in and swung the bats well, We threw strikes and they hit them. I try to make my schedule as hard as I can. Other top teams know we’re going to usually compete. We just didn’t compete tonight.”
IMG ACADEMY 14, CHARLOTTE 2
IMG 25151 — 14 2 0
Charlotte 01100 — 2 5 3
WP — Kendall Williams. LP — Cade Reich. Leding hitters: Will Bartlett (IMG). 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Trey Yunder. (IMG) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Josh Rivera (IMG) 2-2, 2B, run, 3 RBIs; Aaron Martins (C) 1-2, 2B, RBI.
