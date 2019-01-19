The Venice Indians Girls Basketball team knew it had a steep mountain to climb on Thursday night.
With the Braden River Pirates bringing their undefeated record to The Teepee, Venice needed a perfect game. After Venice guard Ellie DiGiacomo opened the scoring with a deep 3-pointer, the Pirates scored the next 17 points and steamrolled the Indians on their way to a 74-27 victory.
“This is one of those games where those two took over and we couldn’t do much about it,” Indians coach Joel Holloway said. “Those players were on a different level.”
The two players that Holloway was talking about are junior Julia Rodriguez and sophomore O’Mariah Gordon. Rodriguez scored 32 points while Gordon added 27 as the Indians provided little resistance.
Senior Indian forward Miranda Hoffer battled foul trouble to lead the Indians with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. DiGiacomo nailed two 3-pointers and added six points while forward Nathalie Bencie scored six points and grabbed four rebounds for the Indians. Janelle Colombo pitched in with four points.
The Indians travel to Lakewood Ranch to seek revenge on the Mustangs, who won their earlier meeting, 37-31.
“We can’t let this game beat us twice and carry it to Tuesday,” Holloway said. “Let’s learn from it and work to get one back after dropping one earlier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.