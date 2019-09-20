The Venice High football team entered Friday night on an 11-game winning streak against the Riverview Rams dating back to 2006.
The teams traded blows all throughout the night, and the Rams struck last — hitting a 28-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining to pull away for a 24-21 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Venice (2-2) was left with no timeouts and just over a minute to drive down the field for the win. But penalties — an illegal motion and an unnecessary roughness — pushed the Indians too far back to get within striking distance, leaving them stunned as the Rams celebrated the upset at midfield.
“There were a lot of mistakes. Too many mistakes to win this football game,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “(Turnovers) killed us, killed us, killed us. But they played a good game, they did a good job.”
Even though two of the Rams best players — Malachi Wideman and Chuck Brantley —transferred to Venice this offseason, Riverview had no trouble keeping up with the Indians.
After falling behind, 14-7, at halftime, Venice leaned on its running game to keep up with the Rams.
Quarterback Nico DallaCosta tied the game at 21-21 when he lobbed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Wideman on 4th and goal with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.
However, an interception on Venice’s next possession gave the Rams the ball with 6:56 to go, and they milked the clock with running backs Tray Hall (28 carries for 189 yards) and Michael Hayes (11 carries for 38 yards) to take the final lead of the game.
Key plays: Ryan Overstreet 19-yard touchdown to Garrett French on 4th and 11 at the Riverview 19 to tie the game at 7-7.
The Rams blocked a 29-yard field goal attempt from Venice with 3:12 to go in the second quarter — holding the Indians to zero points after they had a 1st and goal at the 5.
Ryan Overstreet throws an interception with two seconds left before halftime. Riverview took advantage of the miscue, firing a 42-yard Hail Mary from Sean White to Omari Hayes for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Tray Hall ran in a 51-yard touchdown on 4th and 1 near midfield, regaining his balance after getting hit at the line of scrimmage to retake the lead, 21-14 with 2:41 to go in the third quarter.
Nico DallaCosta throws an interception near midfield with 6:56 to go, giving the Rams the ball to take the lead for good.
Key stats: Tray Hall, Riverview running back ran for 189 yards on 28 carries
Riverview offense ran for a total of 280 yards.
The Indians ran for a team total of 290 yards as they kept pace with the Rams in the second half.
Venice threw three interceptions compared to no turnovers by Riverview.
Quote: “Yeah, this was surprising for sure. They were getting three, four yards at a time and keeping us off the field.
“I haven’t lost a game like this in a long time,” said Venice coach John Peacock
What it means: The loss to Riverview was the first for Venice since 2006, and one that left the team stunned two weeks after knocking off Trinity Christian Academy in double overtime. However, the Rams are not a district opponent, leaving the path to a district championship clear for Venice.
