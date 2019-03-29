The Class 2A Region 7 boys weightlifting championship at Charlotte High School Thursday afternoon came down to one point.
And in the end it was the unlimited division that would be the decisive variable with the Venice Indians’ Scott Schenke capturing his weight class, totaling at 655 pounds; 345 pounds in the bench press and 310 pounds in the clean and jerk.
“We have a great bunch of kids, it’s easy for me as a coach when the kids are self-determined and self-motivated, and work really hard, it makes it easy,” said Clay Burton, Venice boys weightlifting coach. “It’s all about the kids, what they do and what they put in. They put out, get rewarded, so it’s good to see that for them.”
Schenke has bought into the program and is an extremely conscientious and an indefatigable worker in the weight room, said Burton.
“He does everything we ask him to do, so as a senior it’s good to see him get the regional championship,” said Burton.
The Charlotte Tarpons and the North Port Bobcats missed narrowly, with Charlotte having the disadvantage of being without one of their premier lifters. Port Charlotte would place fourth in the competitive 19 team field.
“We came in and I thought that our kids did a fantastic job,” said Ray Hixson, Charlotte boys weightlifting coach. “We picked up a lot of points that we were down by. We just came up one short. Hats off to Venice. They have a good team. It was a very competitive meet. North Port and Port Charlotte both did a great job.”
Charlotte’s Kaden Howell won the 129-pound division. North Port’s Peter Pollock captured the 139-pound weight class and Nevens Lordeus took the honors in the 154-pound division.
“I’m happy with them all, they did a great job,” said Hixson. “I just feel bad that we were short one, and it took the team title away. I thought the kids did fantastic.
The Pirates Christian Clark was best in the 199-pound weight division.
“Our team worked their tails of over spring break to perform at the level they did today,” said Jarret Debus, Port Charlotte boys weightlifting coach. “They’re a competitive bunch that will continue to get stronger in the offseason.”
119-pound weight class, Jakobe Morgan, Port Charlotte, 2nd, bench press 165, clean and jerk 165, total 330; Hervans Telfort, Charlotte, 3rd, bench press 150, clean and jerk, 160, total, 310.
129-pound weight class, Kaden Howell, Charlotte, 1st, bench press 210, clean and jerk 180, total 390; Neomiah Drumgool, North Port, 3rd, bench press 180, clean and jerk 190, total 370; Tim Murphy, Port Charlotte, 4th, bench press 205, clean and jerk 160, total 365.
139-pound class, Peter Pollock, North Port, 1st, bench press 255, clean and jerk 260, total 515; Jaden Opalach, Charlotte, 2nd, bench press 250, clean and jerk 230, total 480; Jacob Papantona, Venice, 3rd, bench press 230, clean and jerk, 200, total 430; Yuri Brady, Port Charlotte, 4th, bench press 220, clean and jerk 205, total 425.
154-pound class, Nevens Lordeus, North Port, 1st, bench press 290, clean and jerk 200, total 490; Michael Trapani, Venice, 2nd, bench press 250, clean and jerk 225, total 475; Steven Dvornik, North Port, 3rd, bench press 255, clean and jerk 215, total 470.
169-pound class, Cutter Rebol, Charlotte, 3rd, bench press 275, clean and jerk 265, total 540; Zachary Younts, Venice, 4th, bench press 295, clean and jerk 240, total 535.
183-pound class, Thomas Stewart Dufour, Charlotte, 2nd, bench press 290, clean and jerk 260, total 550; Brian Taylor, Venice, 3rd, bench press 280, clean and jerk 245, total 525; Shevan Pearce, Port Charlotte, 4th, bench press 270, clean and jerk 235, total 505.
199-pound class, Christian Clark, Port Charlotte, 1st, bench press 280, clean and jerk 280, total 560; Eddie Eugene, North Port, 3rd, bench press 300, clean and jerk 230, total, 530.
219-pound class, Donovan Campbell, North Port, 2nd, bench press 330, clean and jerk 250, total 580; Ja’nyrein Washington, Port Charlotte, 3rd, bench press 305, clean and jerk 270, total 575.
238-pound class, Marlem Louis, Venice, 2nd, bench press 330, clean and jerk 270, total 600; Chase Watter, Charlotte, 4th, bench press 275, clean and jerk 290, total 565.
Unlimited class, Scott Schenke, Venice, 1st, bench press 345, clean and press 310, total 655.
Teams, Venice, 1st, 32 points; Charlotte, 2nd, 31; North Port, 2nd, 31; Port Charlotte, 4th, 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.