During the course of a season, there’s bound to be some nights where nothing seems to go right.
That was the case for the Venice boys basketball team against Jensen Beach in the Wally Keller Classic on Saturday, as the Indians couldn’t keep up with the Falcons no matter what they tried, falling 67-43 at Charlotte High School.
Saturday’s game was the fourth in five days for Venice (6-12, 3-3), as it looked to keep its first winning streak of the season alive.
But after winning three intense games including a come-from-behind win over Sarasota on Friday night, it was clear that Venice was feeling the effects of its busy week.
“We just had four games in five days and they’re worn out,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “We had some emotional wins this week. I know that I’m pretty drained and my coaches are drained. You come out and do what you can and hope it works out.”
Venice was in trouble from the start as shots simply wouldn’t fall. It took until 35 seconds were left in the first quarter before the first bucket would be scored on a layup from junior Gabe Monzon.
At that point, the Indians were already facing a 12-2 hole, and the second quarter wouldn’t be any better.
Again, Venice’s first basket of the quarter didn’t come until over midway through, as guard Cyrus Lusk stole the ball and broke away for a fastbreak dunk.
However, Lusk hung on the rim a bit too long for the referees’ liking and received a technical foul.
By the time halftime came around, Venice had made just one more bucket — a Brett Keyso put-back — and trailed, 30-11.
Without any shots falling from the floor or the free-throw line (5-for-13 on free throws at halftime), there was little the Indians could do to stay in the game.
While Venice was struggling through Saturday’s game, it couldn’t have seemed easier for Jensen Beach.
The Falcons hit shots with ease from 3-point range, routinely caused turnovers, and finished in transition.
Though Adam Gebel hit two 3-pointers and Vince Marino added another in the third quarter, Jensen Beach caused six Venice turnovers and took advantage — mounting a 53-24 lead by the end of the quarter.
Already leading by nearly 30, the Falcons just had to wait out the final eight minutes before wrapping up their victory.
Even though the Indians lost this weekend, their wins during the week have given them new life in their district.
Wins over Braden River and Sarasota have bumped Venice up to .500 in its district at 3-3 after beginning the week at 1-3. This puts the Indians in a tie for third place in the district with the Pirates — behind one-seed Lakewood Ranch and two-seed Palmetto.
“The wins that we got mean more to me than this one to be honest with you,” Flynn said. “Nobody got hurt. We have a huge week coming up with Palmetto and Manatee. We’re 3-3 and we’re right in the hunt.”
JENSEN BEACH 67, VENICE 43
Jensen Beach 14 16 23 14 — 67
Venice 4 7 13 19 — 43
Jensen Beach (67): Jasian Laboy 15, Lavarius Hampton 14, Jeremiah Denaud 11, Da’quan Gonzales 7, Emanuel Rogers 7, Zachary Galinis 6, Carson Funk 4, Daniel Morris 3.
Venice (43): Cyrus Lusk 11, Adam Gebel 11, Gabe Monzon 9, Vince Marino 5, Chason Rockymore 4, Brett Keyso 2, Spencer Green 1.
