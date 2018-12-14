Neck-and-neck throughout the first four quarters on Friday night, it was fitting that the Venice and Manatee boys basketball teams needed an extra period to decide the outcome.
But despite the Indians’ fight to get back in the game, a sloppy overtime period filled with turnovers and fouls allowed the Hurricanes to seize control and hold on for the 74-66 win at Manatee High School.
“When you turn the basketball over and you just run without any clue of what you’re doing and you allow the game to take over, that’s what happens,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “Those are seniors out there.”
With time ticking down in regulation and the Indians trailing by two, senior guard Brett Keyso drove the lane and rolled in a layup, tying the game at 57-57. Manatee came up empty on the ensuing possession, and the game was sent to overtime.
Though Indians guard Cyrus Lusk opened overtime with a reverse layup and a two-point lead, it would be all downhill from there for Venice.
Manatee (6-3) shot 7-for-8 on free throws in overtime and took advantage of a couple steals to grab the lead. Lusk was able to score once more, but the Indians went cold down the stretch as the Hurricanes crept closer to the finish.
The Indians got into foul trouble early in the second half, getting in the double-bonus at the beginning of the fourth quarter. For the Hurricanes, the fouls were a source of some easy points as they shot 7-for-10 on free throws in the fourth quarter alone.
Venice, which has endured an opening schedule against top area teams such as Riverview, Port Charlotte and Lakewood Ranch, remained competitive through the majority of the game, but the loss was unacceptable for Flynn.
“Needless to say, they just out-played us down the stretch,” he said. “The coach (Bob Lauster) has done a great job here. The program used to be a mess and he’s fixed it, so they’re competing. But we’re not gonna beat anyone the way we’re playing.”
Chason Rockymore (15 points, 8 rebounds) and Nick Giacolone (8 points, 6 rebounds) worked well in the paint and Lusk (17 points) helped lead the charge late, but those were just about the only bright spots for Venice.
For Flynn, the loss was especially disappointing after a week in which the Indians won their first game and kept pace with perennial district contender Lakewood Ranch for most of the game.
“We made these big steps forward and we just took a big fat step backward,” Flynn said. “Very upsetting. I didn’t see this coming at all.”
