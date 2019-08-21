By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
The Venice boys golf team opened its season with its biggest event of the year — the second annual John Ryan Invitational.
Named after local youth sports advocate and community member John Ryan, this year’s invitational featured 14 teams from across the state at Capri Isles Golf Club on Monday morning.
With a young roster of just one senior and several underclassmen, the Indians had a strong showing, finishing tied for fourth with a 313 total score — 19 strokes behind first-place Lake Mary.
“It went great,” Venice boys golf coach Brent Pinkerton said. “We raised a lot of money and still doing it. We had about 100 people show up to our sponsors dinner, which was huge.
“We’re absolutely gonna do this again. We’re not gonna stop this momentum.”
Some of the money raised from the invitational goes to funding a four-year ($1,000 a year) scholarship for a Venice boys golf player, and some also goes to Capri Isles Junior Golf.
The recipient of this past year’s scholarship was senior Dean Badger, who was the only Indian to advance to regionals last season.
Pinkerton hopes to add a scholarship for the girls team as the event grows, and plans to host it again next year after this year’s success.
Despite the graduation of Badger, Venice showed it can still compete with a deep roster as its top four players averaged a score of 78.25.
Ben Snyder — Venice’s lone senior — shot a 73, which was four strokes off the lowest round of the day. Snyder was four over par through five holes, but pulled his round together with three birdies and several pars.
“I had to do some work around the greens and get some up-and-downs,” said Snyder, whose 73 was his best tournament score to date. “I play a lot of rounds at Jacaranda, where I work to get some work in.
“I’m excited. We’ve definitely got a lot of potential going into these next matches.”
Also breaking 80 for Venice was junior Tristen Evans (77).
The rest of the Indians top five all broke 90 — Jackson Adams (81), Marcus Keck (82), Brian Stevens (83) and Julian Gauthier (87).
Lemon Bay
The only other area team in Monday’s invitational was the Manta Rays (377), who ended in 14th place.
Fielding a team of primarily underclassmen — three freshmen, five sophomores and a junior — Lemon Bay had two players break 100 in Bryce Noll (91) and Brent Walker (89).
