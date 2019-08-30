By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Writer
A week after suffering its worst loss in the last few seasons, the Venice football team dominated St. Pete on its way to a 44-0 victory on Friday night at Stewart Field in St. Petersburg.
Despite coming off just over an hour of lightning delays and playing through a light drizzle, the Indians opened the scoring smoothly on Friday night as Brian Taylor ran in a four-yard touchdown not even three minutes into the game.
The Green Devils couldn’t stop Venice’s three-headed rushing attack of quarterback Nico DallaCosta and running backs Da’Marion Escort and Taylor — allowing 245 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Coming off allowing nearly 400 yards of rushing to IMG Academy in Week 1, the Indians gave the Green Devils no room to run.
St. Pete had negative 10 rushing yards and negative 1 passing yards, making it to midfield just once — at the Venice 35-yard line after intercepting DallaCosta in the first quarter.
However, St. Pete was immediately stopped on a three-and-out, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.
A running clock began with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Key plays: Nico DallaCosta to Weston Wolff down the left sideline for a 47-yard touchdown with 2:53 remaining in the first quarter.
The score and two-point run by Brian Taylor gave Venice what would be an insurmountable 16-point lead for the St. Pete offense.
Venice forced a three-and-out on St. Pete at its own 35-yard line immediately after the interception, showing the Green Devils it would be a tall task to score on the Indians.
What the outcome means: Venice has never opened the season 0-2 under coach John Peacock and kept that streak alive Friday night.
The Indians showed they are still a dominant force in Florida high school football, and will look to see just how good they are next week when they make a trip to face Vero Beach, which hasn’t lost at home in six years.
Key stats: Venice rushing yards: 245.
St. Pete rushing yards: -10.
Venice receiving yards: 186 on 29 attempts.
St. Pete receiving yards: -1 on six attempts.
26: How many healthy players the Green Devils had suited up against Venice.
Quote: Coach John Peacock “The defense played awesome and played hard. I liked the effort. Obviously, St. Pete is a little down. Coach Fabrizio is a great coach, but they’ve lost a lot of players so they’re down. Defensively, they stood up. They could have not played as hard. I thought they did a great job.”
