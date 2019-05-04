The Venice track and field team is up in Jacksonville this weekend for the state meet at the University of North Florida, and a school-record 14 Indians made the trip this year.
Qualifying for states is nothing new for some of the team — such as the 4x400 relay team that has won two straight regional titles, triple jumper Michael Trapani or pole vaulter Sarah Harding.
“We’ve never had this many kids go to states in the 16 years I’ve been coaching here,” Venice coach Jason Potter said. “We’re pretty happy about that. We’re right on the cusp of placing in all running events. We’re hoping to go up there and come home with some medals. We’re excited to see what they can do.”
But for some, just getting to this point came as a surprise.
The 4x100 relay team (Kirstin Dooling, Audrey Ayette, Ashley Ayette, Savannah James) finished in eighth place at this year’s Region 3A-3 meet — grabbing the final spot in states by four-tenths of a second.
“We were seeded twelfth, so we didn’t even think we’d make it this far, but we snuck in at eighth by breaking the school record,” Ashley Ayette said.
Along with the 4x100, Venice will also be represented in the 4x400 (Juliana Courville, Hannah Robertson, Rachel Rose, Gabby La Rock) and 4x800 relays (Courville, Robertson, La Rock, Mason Schilling).
When it comes to school records, the 4x400 team is looking to break one as well — a record that happens to be held by Robertson’s mother.
“Last year, we came in ninth by three seconds,” Hannah Robertson said. “We’re a second off from beating the school record in the 4x400. My mom is on that 4x400 school record team, so we’ve been trying to beat it for a few years.
“She always tells me, ‘If there’s anyone I’d want to beat it, it would be you guys.’ If we can beat that record, we’re gonna place for sure.”
Aside from relays, Venice also had three athletes qualify as individuals in the 800 meter.
Courville and La Rock, who are competing in both the 4x400 and 4x800 events, also advanced to the state meet by finishing third and fourth in regionals, respectively.
Joining them on the boys side of the 800 meter race is Carson Skillman, an athlete who just six months ago was competing in track and field all the way over in San Francisco.
Since moving to Venice for his final semester of high school, the senior has quickly adapted — helping the Indians win their first district title along the way.
“I definitely had to hold my head high and stay positive,” Skillman said. “Track was definitely a good outlet for me coming here. It hit me in districts that I could really make it to states because I finished in second place in all my events.”
For Skillman and those like him who are going to the state meet for the first time, they can draw on the experience of athletes who have been there, such as Trapani.
“You have to keep your cool,” Trapani said of his advice for teammates. “I didn’t do that last year. I did so bad. I let it get to me. I jumped, I think, three feet shorter than I did the week before.
“It was all because I was intimidated. It’s all really packed in at UNF and there’s so many people there.”
Joining Trapani (triple jump) in the field events will be Marlem Louis (discus), Sarah Harding (pole vault) and Aja Jones (shot put).
Check back in Wednesday’s Venice Gondolier to see how the season concludes for the Venice track and field team.
Friday resultsDespite several rain and lightning delays at the University of North Florida on Friday, some Indians were still able to compete at the state meet.
In the girls 800 meter run, Gabby La Rock finished 18th with a time of 2:20.96 and Juliana Courville came in 15th with a time of 2:18.78.
For the boys, Carson Skillman finished 20th for the 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.11.
The runs were personal-bests for Skillman and Courville.
