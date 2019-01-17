When the Venice Indians and the Lemon Bay Manta Rays Boys Basketball teams matched up on Wednesday night, no one would have been surprised if one team came out flat. Then again, no one expected the flat team to be the Manta Rays. Venice was coming off an emotional triple overtime win over Braden River the night before while Lemon Bay had a four-day break after defeating Desoto County. The host Indians scored the first 11 points of the game and never looked back as they turned away the Manta Rays 66-48.
“We had some legs left to get this done,” Indians coach John Flynn said. “We had to. Hopefully now we can start to carry this momentum going forward.”
Venice guard Vincent Marino opened the scoring with a four-point play. Chason Rockymore followed with two free throws and then a thunderous alley-oop dunk to put the Indians up 8-0. A three by Adam Gebel put Venice up 11-0 and the Indians were on their way.
“That comes down to mental preparation,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “When you’re not locked in completely it’s natural to hesitate. I have to do a better job of getting them ready.”
Lemon Bay battled back to only trail 16-10 at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t close the gap.
The second quarter was much like the first. The Manta Rays tried to mount momentum and the Indians responded each time. Caleb Geisendorfer carried the Lemon Bay offense with five points in the quarter while Christian Rodriguez and Gebel helped keep the Mantas at bay with solid shooting off the bench. At halftime Venice led 32-24 thanks to two late Lemon Bay free throws by Gunyr Morrill.
The Indians blew the game open in the third quarter as they outscored the Manta Rays 21-10. Geisendorfer scored seven points in the quarter for Lemon Bay while Venice spread the ball around. Rockymore led the way with eight points in the quarter while Marino and Connor Flynn made momentum changing threes. Gebel nailed a three at the buzzer to give Venice a 53-34 advantage.
Lemon Bay scored the first five points of the fourth quarter but couldn’t come any closer as the Indians shot 11-12 from the free throw line in the frame.
“We haven’t always shot well from the free throw line so to shoot as well as we did allowed us to stretch the lead and put the game away,” Flynn said.
Rockymore led Venice with 17 points and five rebounds. Marino scored 10 points while Brett Keyso added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Gebel made three treys for nine points and also dished out three assists.
For Lemon Bay Geisendorfer scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds to go with four blocked shots and four steals. Martel Yale added 11 points.
Both teams travel on Friday for big district matchups. Lemon Bay visits Cape Coral while the Indians travel to Sarasota to take on the Sailors.
