Boosted by 87-percent shooting from the free-throw line, the Venice Indians boys basketball team erased an early deficit to topple the Sarasota Sailors, 74-63, in a district 8A-11 match up.
After struggling through much of the early part of the season, the Indians (6-11, 3-3) have now gone on a three-game winning streak. Two of the three games were district wins – including the triple overtime victory over Braden River at the TeePee on Tuesday.
“We’re feeling pretty good, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Indians head coach John Flynn. “We have a tough game tomorrow (Jensen Beach) and a couple of district games next week (Palmetto and Manatee), so we have some work to do and some things to clean up. But we’re priming ourselves for the run.”
Despite a sluggish start against the Sailors (4-11, 1-5), Venice began to take control in the second quarter. The Indians trailed 13-6 after eight minutes.
Perhaps most noteworthy about the opening period was a completed three-point play by Chason Rockymore. His successful free throw was the first of 22 in a row made by Venice. During the second quarter, the Indians went 16-for-16 from the line. For the game, Venice was 34-for-39.
“We were stressing focus at the line, because we were struggling with that early in the season,” said Rockymore.
Though the Indians continued to trail at the half (34-32), it was hard not to sense that the tide had turned. For the middle two periods Venice scored 50 points. Just 10 seconds into the second half, Venice captain Brett Keyso hit a foul-line jumper that gave the Indians their first tie of the game.
Though the Sailors again tied the game at 38-38 three minutes later, Rockeymore completed another three-point play to put the Indians up for good. The Rockeymore play began a 12-0 run for Venice which came all in trey’s. First, Connor Flynn flexed the twine from down town. Then Adam Gebel sank two trey’s in a span of 22 seconds.
By the time the horn sounded ending the third period, Venice had earned a comfortable 56-45 advantage.
“We all started a little slow and now we’re starting to pick it up. We’re bonding as a team, and we just want to keep it going,” said the Indians’ Vince Marino. “We’ve been putting in the work in practice and everybody’s been doing their thing. There’s a lot of love in our locker room.”
The trance Venice felt at the line was finally broken when Cyrus Lusk missed the front end of a one-and-one early in the fourth quarter. Lusk quickly made up for the miss by draining a pair of free throws less than a minute later.
Fittingly enough, Venice finished the game by sinking a pair of free throws. Keyso knocked down a pair to secure the victory.
“Yea, we were a little slow to start, but we had a little pow-wow at halftime,” said Flynn. “We got them going, Rocky got them going and we refocused. We sometimes get on a run and just shoot ourselves in the foot and we have to stop doing that. And we’re getting there. I’m really proud of these guys and the way they fought tonight.”
