The Venice High football team answered a lot of questions in its Kickoff Classic win over Plant as it showcased its array of weapons.
The Indians took the lead on an 8-yard touchdown run by Shevan Pearce in the first quarter and never looked back, blowing out the Panthers 49-30 as backups played most of the fourth quarter.
Despite leading one of the state’s perennial powers from start to finish on Friday night at Dad’s Stadium, Venice coach John Peacock still believes his team has a lot of work to do.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Peacock said. “We were inconsistent with our quarterback play, at receiver we don’t always know how to line up or what routes we’re running. Defensively, we gave up 30 points.
“We don’t want to be sitting here in December saying, ‘Oh, we had so much potential.’ We need to take care of those mistakes now. It was very, very sloppy.”
Though Plant answered Pearce’s score to tie it up at 7-7 midway through the fourth quarter, the Indians wasted no time showcasing new receiver Malachi Wideman as he hauled in a 75-yard heave from Nico DallaCosta to score on the first play of the ensuing drive.
From there on out, Venice put on a highlight-reel performance.
Wideman caught another long touchdown — this one 40 yards from Ryan Overstreet — to end the third quarter. The senior receiver finished the game with six catches for 186 yards and the two scores despite joining the team a little over a week ago.
“I’m definitely familiar with a lot of the plays, but it’s not all the way there yet,” Wideman said. “They’ve got a lot of plays. It was definitely a good way to kick-start my senior season though. I’m trying to get this thing rolling.”
Running back Brian Taylor isn’t a new weapon for Venice, but he’s certainly new to his starting role, and he shined even with just 13 carries on the night. Breaking off two 49-yard runs and two 28-yard rushing touchdowns, Taylor opened his senior season with 208 rushing yards behind a powerful and commanding offensive line.
“Other than last year, I’ve never been a part of a team as great as this,” Taylor said. “Last year I had two great backs to follow behind. But now, it’s crazy because I’m the starter and I have a lot of expectations. Being behind that line, I feel like I can take some of that weight off my shoulders.”
Both quarterbacks — DallaCosta and Overstreet — took snaps for Venice, with DallaCosta earning most of the playing time. The senior dual-threat quarterback finished the night with 8-of-16 passing for 163 yards, two passing touchdowns and six carries for 18 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Overstreet was 5-of-9 passing for 76 yards and a passing touchdown. He also carried the ball twice for 15 yards.
Peacock said that DallaCosta will likely be the starter against IMG, but his role as starting quarterback is not set in stone.
“It’s tough. I think we might have to go with Nico next week,” Peacock said. “Ryan’s only been here a short period of time. We’re not saying it’s over. I don’t think it would be fair to put Ryan in that situation.
“With Nico being in this system for three years, and Ryan being here for a month and a half, it's a big difference.”
