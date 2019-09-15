It was a rough weekend for area teams to say the least. The area went 1-4 with DeSoto County getting the lone win and Venice taking a week off.
Charlotte took a small step back, Port Charlotte got its first big shock and Lemon Bay and North Port may have gained some momentum despite suffering losses.
Here's how everything shook out after Week 4:
1. Venice (2-1, Last week: 1) — Not much to say about the Indians, who had a bye last week. Strength of schedule is still superior to the rest of the area and a convincing win over Trinity Christian two weeks ago solidifies their rank.
2. Charlotte (3-1, Last week: 2) — Many though Charlotte would continue to roll against new district opponent Braden River, which entered Friday at 1-2. But the Pirates were dynamic and fed off five Tarpon turnovers for a 37-20 win. Still, Charlotte looked nearly unbeatable through its first three games and had flashes on Friday.
3. Port Charlotte (3-1, Last week: 3) — I think the takeaway from Friday's 47-7 beatdown was more about Palmetto being electric than Port Charlotte being subpar. The Tigers entered as the favorites to challenge for the district title and proved that is still the case. The Pirates are in the midst of a grueling stretch with undefeated Sarasota on the docket next.
4. DeSoto County (2-2, Last week: 4) — Maybe it wasn't as lopsided as one might've expected, but DeSoto took care of business in its district opener with a 21-14 win over Mariner. They used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to comeback against the Tritons and bounce back from the Port Charlotte loss.
5. North Port (0-4, Last week: 5) — Even with an emotional loss, North Port put together its best performance yet with a 42-35 overtime loss to Lakewood Ranch. The offense produced and the defense scored three times on its own. It's definitely a momentum builder.
6. Lemon Bay (0-4, Last week: 6) — The Mantas led at the half for the first time this season, but couldn't hang on for the win, falling to St. Stephen's Episcopal, 20-10.
