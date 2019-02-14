As he sat on the sidelines watching his team compete without him, Eric Baker was reflective on the times he had been on the court with his teammates.
Baker, who just completed his senior season with the boys basketball team from North Port High, was an up and coming junior who had recently torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee for the second time in three years.
Of course Baker wanted to play because he missed the game, but his unselfish attitude toward basketball was even stronger, as he knew he could be helping his team if on the court. He wanted to play to give his team a better chance to win.
One play. That’s all it takes for an athlete’s season or career to be derailed because of injury. Unfortunately for Baker, he has suffered through that twice in his time playing high school basketball. Fortunately, Baker has had a great support system, including his parents, that wouldn’t let him indulge in the dangers of self-pity.
“You can be upset the first day, but after that it’s time to come back and get ready to play,” was the advice Baker received from his parents.
The first time Baker tore his ACL was the summer heading into his freshman year. He didn’t have a clue as to how severe the injury was when it occurred, there was no pop or immediate pain, but his knee kept giving out. He kept trying to play through the tear that day and for days to follow, however. It wasn’t until an MRI a week or so later that Baker realized what he was dealing with.
The surgeon who performed the first operation on Baker’s left knee has done the same for many professional athletes. Baker wasn’t a professional athlete, however, instead he was still a growing child.
The issue that caused was that the surgeon needed to take from a different place than he normally would for an ACL tear in an athlete with closed growth plates, which led Baker to be more susceptible to another tear.
Taking from his hamstring made it to where Baker’s growth plates weren’t altered, but his knee wasn’t as sturdy as it is after a reconstructed knee is for an adult.
Baker would go on to tear the same ACL two years later, possibly because he had not be fully physically matured during the first surgery. The second surgery saw Dr. Shapiro from Sarasota incorporate Baker’s patella tendon into the ACL this time.
“The injuries made me appreciate the game more,” said Baker.
“I already knew high school was only four years but the injuries made it even shorter so I had to make the best of the situation I was in.”
Time went on and the further Baker got from the surgery the more the weariness of an injury happening again passed. Baker said he felt like he was fully back during last seasons District Championship win when he scored a game high 17 points after the Bobcats top player was injured during the game.
“Not how you start how you finish,” said Baker about his Junior year and of how North Port’s season has gone this year.
“Right now we’re playing our best basketball, being 5-1 in our last six games and only losing to an undefeated team, has us ready for districts.”
As for the mindset Baker has going into the district tournament, he said he and North Port “just have to play our game.”
Baker expects to come out like some of his favorite players, which includes Larry Bird, and use his basketball IQ and shooting ability to offset any of the athleticism he may have lost two to ACL tears.
“Im just going to keep playing my game, shoot whenever I’m open, be able to attack the basket and get my teammates good shots,” said Baker.
