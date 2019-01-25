ENGLEWOOD — With time running down in Friday’s Class 3A-District 13 boys soccer quarterfinal, Lemon Bay was clinging to a 1-0 lead and Dunbar was firing shot after shot at the Manta Rays’ net.
In the 63rd minute, Lemon Bay was awarded a free kick from the left side of the Tigers goal. Junior Harley Rusher stepped up and drilled the ball toward the goal. Dunbar goalkeeper Xavier Macdonald got his fingertips on it, but the ball got behind him into the right side of net and the Mantas went on to a 2-0 victory at Veterans Stadium.
“I called for it and coach told me to take it,” Rusher said. “I had coach Hertz whisper in my ear ‘This needs to go top right.’ So I put it there and just happened to be successful. It was a pretty nice goal from about 25 yards out.”
A collective sigh of relief could be felt along the sideline as the Mantas had missed a chance to extend the lead four minutes earlier. Ben Crumpton was taken down in the box and awarded a penalty kick, but shot the ball over the net.
Then, Dunbar’s John Cruz took a free kick from just outside the penalty box two wminutes later, but Lemon Bay goalkeeper Alex Johnson made one of his 14 saves to keep the score at 1-0.
“Coach pushed me back to sweeper in the last 20 minutes and it was pretty intense for the last 15 minutes especially,” Rusher said. “They were putting some pressure on at the end, but the goal really secured it for us with about 5 minutes to go. It was an important goal, but it’s all about the team really. Chris Candia played great tonight, our goalkeeper Alex Johnson played great tonight. But it was a team effort tonight, it’s not about just that one goal.”
The Mantas got on the board first midway through the opening period. Alex Carabes sent a pass in deep to Crumpton, who scored past a diving Macdonald to give Lemon Bay a 1-0 lead.
Despite getting off twice as many shots as the Mantas, the Tigers were unable get the ball past Johnson as Lemon Bay reached a boys soccer district semifinal for the first time since 1992.
The Mantas had defeated Dunbar, 5-1, earlier in the season, but coach Emilio Baradith thought things would be different this time.
“I went to see Dunbar play North Port,” Baradith said. “I noticed that these kids were really good. So I had to think of another strategy to play them. I told the kids we were going to play a little different, move the ball a little more and attack more and get these kids tired. They’re a good team and it could have gone both ways. I knew it was going to be really tight.”
Baradith also had praise for the performance of Johnson in net.
“He’s a sophomore,” Baradith said. “When the ball is coming, he knows where to stand and he knows exactly what to do. He knows when to hold the ball and when not to hold the ball. He was wonderful tonight.”
Lemon Bay is now 12-6 for the season and moved on to the semifinals next Wednesday. Dunbar ended its season with a 4-8-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.