Car sales aside, Bill Buck Chevrolet has been a big part of the Venice community, especially at Venice High.
The car dealership has provided funding for scholarships, the football field’s video scoreboard and fundraisers for the varsity teams.
So with the sale of Bill Buck this month, one of the prevailing questions was: Would the support of Venice High continue?
The answer is yes, according to Jenkins Chevrolet of Venice general sales manager Monte Jacobs.
Aside from the name, not much is going to change about the support that the Chevrolet dealerships provides to the community.
That means the same weekly and end-of-year scholarships awarded, the same money donated to the teams and the same payments made to pay off its share of the roughly $300,000 it cost to build the jumbotron.
“We’re very grateful that they support our program,” Venice football ccoach John Peacock said. “Eric (Calkins) started that and he told us the new guys will be taking that over and continuing that tradition of being part of the community.
“We’re gonna help them get involved. One of the things you need to be successful that a lot of people don’t talk about is money. You need the funds to help your players reach their maximum potential.”
The Jenkins Auto Group website touts the company’s involvement in local communities, listing groups it supports such as United Way, Public Education Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Boys and Girls Club and the Special Olympics, among others.
