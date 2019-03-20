Longtime Venice resident John Ryan moved to the city with his family in 1958 when his father, a manager for Florida Power & Light, was transferred to the area for work.
Ryan became a fixture of the Venice community — well known for his passion for Venice High School and golf.
So when Ryan unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 12, 2017, from a heart attack after mowing his lawn, those who knew him best wanted to preserve his legacy.
Ryan’s daughter, Michelle Ryan, joined forces with then Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club President Matthew Cary and Venice High boys golf coach Brent Pinkerton to see if they could honor the life of Ryan.
“He and I actually talked about how golf can be such an expensive sport,” Michelle Ryan said. “And if there was a kid who didn’t have the opportunity because of financial means, then they probably wouldn’t get to play. So even when he was living, we were talking about, ‘Well that would be so cool to give kids an opportunity to play this sport and not even think about not affording it.’”
This August, it all came together as the Venice High boys golf team hosted the first-ever John Ryan Invitational at Capri Isles Golf Club. Several volunteers and sponsors stepped forward to help fund and run the event, and it was such a success that the event organizers are already planning for this year’s Invitational in August.
Including sponsors and a $2,500 donation by Ryan’s Venice High School graduating class, the event raised enough money to donate $1,000 to Capri Isles Junior Golf as well as award a $1,000 scholarship to a Venice boys golfer that will be given out in May at the end of the school year.
As Year 2 of the John Ryan Invitational begins, event organizers are looking for more sponsors to grow the tournament. Along with including a scholarship opportunity for Venice High girls golfers, those involved also want to continue to support local junior golf — something that Ryan strongly advocated for in his life.
However, there are some obstacles to repeating the event’s initial success.
The most glaring of them is obvious: money. In order for Ryan’s legacy to be preserved, the event must raise enough money to continue being held and still have enough left over to donate to the local community of junior golf.
“I think the goal is to do everything we can for the kids,” Pinkerton said of the Invitational. “How that happens will be dictated based on the funds that we’re able to raise because the more we can raise, the more we are able to do. You could say, ‘Well, what would you do for your kids?’ You’d do everything for them, right? Well, your pocketbook can limit that.”
If everything goes according to plan, last year’s John Ryan Invitational will be the first of a long line of Invitationals that will only further cement the Ryan name in the Venice community as an advocate for kids and the game of golf.
“I’m an only child and it’s really neat to have a legacy,” Michelle Ryan said. “My son is 4, and I’m hoping when he’s older that this will still be going on when he’s at Venice High, and he can say, ‘Oh, that’s my grandpa.’
“But I just want to honor him and his love for the game and Venice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.