PUNTA GORDA — Ahmad Johnson was once again the star of the night on Friday as the Charlotte Tarpons (16-6, 9-2) played host to district foe Ida Baker (6-13, 5-7). At halftime Johnson had 24 points, matching the Bulldogs, as the Tarpons went on to win 89-62
The Tarpons took off running from the opening tip, pushing the pace offensively and pressuring Ida Baker defensively. An 8-0 run to start the game turned into a 27-8 lead after the first quarter. In the opening frame Charlotte shot 66.7 percent from the field and held the Bulldogs to just 20 percent shooting.
Tarpons coach Tom Massolio was impressed with the passing from his team early on. Of the Tarpons 12 baskets in the first quarter, eight of them came off an assist.
“We really moved the ball well and got the ball to each other in the first half,” said Massolio. “We moved it and made the extra pass and got really good looks.”
Johnson ended the night with 35 points in just 23 minutes, sitting for all but the first minute of the fourth quarter. Johnson’s +/- rating of 25 also lead the way for either team and he was 7-10 from the free throw line with six offensive rebounds and six defensive rebounds.
After a hot start on the defensive end for the Tarpons, Ida Baker was able to find some soft spots on the court, particularly the corner 3-point shot. After shooting 20 percent in the first quarter, Baker continually upped their shooting percentage throughout the game, ending the night at a more respectable, but underwhelming, 38 percent.
Most of the damage done by the Bulldogs came from three point range, as they attempted 40 shots from deep on Friday and connected on 40 percent of them. Charlotte had trouble closing out on defense in the corner and the Bulldogs took advantage as the night went on.
“The second half, I didn’t like our defensive intensity, but in the first half I liked it a lot,” said Massolio. “We were able to force turnovers a little bit in the first half and we’re good when we get in transition.
We’ve done some different things with our zone, and we’re just not covering that corner as well as we need to, so the next couple weeks were going to work on guarding that better.”
Despite the lapse in defense in the second half, the game was never in danger of turning in favor of Ida Baker, as Charlotte continued to match them on the offensive end. Tre Carroll scored 16 points on 8-13 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists.
The athleticism and explosiveness of the Tarpons as a whole was too much for the Bulldogs to handle, but Johnson was especially impressive on this night. Despite being listed at 6-foot-3 and 160 pounds, Johnson continually plays above the rim and bullies his way inside for rebounds, easy layups and second chance opportunities. His 10 free throw attempts were half of the total for the game as Charlotte attempted 16 and Baker attempted just four on the night.
Charlotte will host Island Coast on Monday for their last district home game of the regular season. They then have a 10 day break before taking on a tough Fort Myers Green Wave team. Massolio said he plans to use that week to address some of the issues present on Friday.
“We’re going to find some weaknesses that we have, and we do have a few,” said Massolio. “And we’re going to try and make them stronger over the next couple weeks. We’re going to put a lot of time in the film room and put in the extra time to make things better for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.