NORTH PORT — One night after the seniors pulled off a great comeback victory, the junior varsity call-ups proved the difference for the Port Charlotte High School baseball team.
Jeremy Swafford scored what was then the lead run in the seventh and drove in the game-winning run in the eighth as the Pirates won a wild extra inning affair at the Preserve over North Port 6-4.
Steve Lomski, another JV player, pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win in relief, though he needed some help in the eighth as the Bobcats tried to come back.
“Those kids stepped in tonight and did a great job,” said Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor. “Steve’s brother was supposed to pitch tonight, but he got hurt last night. He came in and did a great job. Those are things we need to grow on.”
Port Charlotte (16-7) started the eighth with a single from Damien Ashley. Eric Morales walked and Peyton Rock singled before Swafford singled to left to score Ashley to make it 4-3.
Scotty McLean added another RBI single and Will Hepner added his second sac fly of the ballgame to make it 6-3.
North Port (12-12) made it interesting in the bottom of the eighth, scoring one and loading the bases with one out. Hepner came in to pitch and struck out Ethan Krizen and Trace Christmas to seal it.
The Pirates had a chance to win in regulation after trailing early 2-0 and adding single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie it.
Swafford came in to pinch hit and led off the seventh with a double. After Hepner moved him over to third following a walk, Hunter Wilder brought him home with a sac fly to left to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.
North Port responded as Brandon Corso led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice and to third on a Krizen single before Christmas smacked an RBI single to tie the game.
Jayson Smejkoski had an RBI single and Christmas a sac fly in the third to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.
Hepner got Port Charlotte on the board with a sac fly in the fifth, while Ashley tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single.
North Port had 13 hits, all singles, and stranded 12 runners in losing its eighth game in nine tries. Christmas and Zmejkoski had three hits. The bottom four in Port Charlotte’s lineup had seven hits.
PORT CHARLOTTE 6, NORTH PORT 4 (8)
Port Charlotte 000 011 13 — 6 13 1
North Port 002 000 11 — 4 13 2
Batteries: Jacob Marco, Steve Lomski (5), Will Hepner (8) and Eric Morales, Cameron Carpenter, Trace Christmas (7), Kyle Yeager (8) and Ethan Krizen. WP: Steve Lomski, LP: Trace Christmas. Top hitters: Jeremy Swafford (PC) 2-2, 2B, RBI, run. Trace Christmas (NP) 3-4, 2 RBI.
Records: PC 16-7, NP 12-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.